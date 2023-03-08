Open in App
Monessen, PA
See more from this location?
KDKA News Radio

Monessen school board rejects Penguins offer to pay for bus

By Shelby CassesseAndrew Limberg,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbEzi_0lBohXx300

The Monessen girls’ basketball team will travel nearly four hours to a PIAA playoff game this weekend. How they're getting there is getting a lot of attention.

Earlier this week, a social media account for the team asked for help finding a charter bus to take the girls to the game, adding the school board couldn't provide one.

The post blew up and word spread to Kevin Acklin with the Pittsburgh Penguins - who offered to help.

“Let’s jump in, let’s offer,” said Acklin. “If there’s a distraction and if they’re feeling stressed out about not having the resources to get a bus, I told them to call the director and send us the bill.”

“It’s not about paying for a bus, it’s about letting these girls know that we care, something that gives them a wind at their sails for Saturday, you know that’s the power of sports,” added Acklin.

But the school board actually turned down the Penguins offer, saying at a board meeting Tuesday they will cover the cost after all.

Superintendent Robert Motte tells News Radio KDKA they had always planned to supply the charter bus, but were working to find the best price, and reserved school bus as a Plan B.

Motte adds that just as the Penguins were making their offer, they found a price they were satisfied with and that they do appreciate the Penguins generosity.

A letter released says in part:

It is important to note that often social media posts spread misinformation that can sometimes spiral out of control. In this case, that is exactly what happened. As always, the responsibility for fiscal integrity and oversight of school finances rests with the Board of Education. With that in mind, the Monessen Board of Directors fully intended to provide a charter bus to transport our girls’ basketball team to Otto- Eldred for Saturday’s PIAA state competition, which is approximately a four-hour drive. The initial quote for the transportation that was presented to the Board was, what we believe, extremely costly. Therefore, as a Board, we were looking for other competitive quotes.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, the Monessen Girls Basketball page said they didn’t want to talk about the situation with the school board, but wanted to focus on the positive aspects.

“Our kids come from a community that is very high in poverty. They have seen friends die, friends go to jail and have dealt with issues a lot of adults have never dealt with, but having so many people from all walks of life step up and want to help them especially a professional sports team was just an amazing feeling for them,” the post said in part.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Monessen, PA newsLocal Monessen, PA
Monessen School Board says thanks but no thanks to Penguins, paying for charter bus itself
Monessen, PA5 days ago
Saturday PIAA Hoops Preview for District 9 Teams
Monessen, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsburgh Public Schools announce one-hour delay each week for 2023-24 schoolyear
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania Coach Lines suing the McKeesport Area School District
Mckeesport, PA5 days ago
High school roundup for March 10, 2023: Uniontown boys knock off District 3 champs
Uniontown, PA2 days ago
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Veterans Leadership Program team up for distribution
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
University of Pittsburgh student presented at the Oscars
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Pittsburgher to take business outside city after officials deny his plans for Homewood
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
New Kensington to consider plans for ModWash car wash in Riverview Plaza
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Feed the Need 2023
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Bethel Park residents named citizens of the year
Bethel Park, PA1 day ago
Pitt Provost Ann Cudd leaving for Portland State University
Portland, OR2 days ago
Vehicle slams into Dunkin in Brentwood
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Mullett's striving to make headway on Mt. Lebanon business scene
Mount Lebanon, PA1 day ago
Beaver County emergency services director testifies on Capitol Hill concerning train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Recruiting Notebook: Two QBs Add Pitt Offers
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Outrage from Pitt students, members of trans community over events scheduled at school
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pitt back in March Madness
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Student stabbed during incident at Penn Hills High School
Penn Hills, PA3 days ago
Video shows striking Post-Gazette workers getting violent
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Thinning the herd: Municipalities turn to lethal means to manage deer population
Bethel Park, PA3 days ago
Bracketology Watch: New Projections Send Pitt to First Four
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction
Jefferson Hills, PA21 hours ago
Police to continue providing security at Irwin Manor
Irwin, PA1 day ago
Pair caught in alleged theft spree in South Hills Village area
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy