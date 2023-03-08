Open in App
Meningococcal Outbreak in Hampton Roads

5 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Department of Health says there has been a bacterial meningococcal outbreak in Hampton Roads since the fall, with three deaths. VDH's Meredith Robinson says they want people to be aware of the symptoms, which mirror flu, and get medical attention if they start to feel sick.

There is a vaccine for this particular version of meningococcal infection, one that became required in 2021. It has been a recommended vaccine since 2005, but that still leaves a large segment of the population still unvaccinated.

There have been 12 cases in total, and of those, only one was partially vaccinated. The cases have been predominately in African-Americans, ages 30 to 60. Not everyone carrying the bacteria will get sick, but they can spread the disease. VDH is asking people to also practice good hygenie, and avoid sharing personal items.

