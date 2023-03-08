Open in App
Greer, SC
See more from this location?
106.3 WORD

Threat at Upstate school prompts increased police presence

By Rob Jones,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQkk4_0lBohNN100

A social media threat has prompted an increase law enforcement presence Wednesday. The Greer Police Department says it was alerted to a possible threat at Greer Middle School. The concern came after a post by a third party regarding a verbal statement, they had heard.

Police and school administrators have identified those involved. Investigators say the threat does not appear to be credible. However, additional officers will be on campus at the school throughout the day, as a proactive measure.

The Greer PD says there is no truth to rumors that have circulated on social media, regarding an active shooter situation at the school. There's been no word on any arrests stemming from the threat, as of the time of this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect wanted following shooting at Upstate bar
Laurens, SC1 day ago
WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar
Laurens, SC1 day ago
Suspect sought after shooting at Upstate bar
Laurens, SC1 day ago
Student arrested after threats found in Upstate school bathroom
Powdersville, SC3 days ago
Student arrested following threatening messages at Upstate school
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Arrest Report for March 10
Clinton, SC2 days ago
Woman severely injured in South Carolina road rage shooting released from treatment, post says
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC19 hours ago
Woman injured in shooting in Greenwood, suspect arrested
Greenwood, SC3 days ago
Suspects in Anderson County shooting arrested in Arkansas
Belton, SC2 days ago
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Driver injured after crash involving first responder vehicle on I-85
Duncan, SC23 hours ago
Coroner identifies woman who died after Upstate apartment fire
Taylors, SC23 hours ago
Woman charged with illegal abortion in Greenville
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Truck Drives into Hair Salon
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Man pleads guilty to felony, other charges in June 2021 south Asheville shootings
Asheville, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy