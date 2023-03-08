Threat at Upstate school prompts increased police presence

A social media threat has prompted an increase law enforcement presence Wednesday. The Greer Police Department says it was alerted to a possible threat at Greer Middle School. The concern came after a post by a third party regarding a verbal statement, they had heard.

Police and school administrators have identified those involved. Investigators say the threat does not appear to be credible. However, additional officers will be on campus at the school throughout the day, as a proactive measure.

The Greer PD says there is no truth to rumors that have circulated on social media, regarding an active shooter situation at the school. There's been no word on any arrests stemming from the threat, as of the time of this report.