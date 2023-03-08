Proposed bill allows students to conceal carry on Kentucky college campuses

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Kentucky House bill would allow students on college campuses to legally conceal carry firearms.

Currently, the carry of firearms on college campuses in Kentucky is prohibited, but under House Bill 542, students 21 and older would be allowed to carry a firearm.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge), believes the bill would allow applicable citizens the right to carry and protect themselves.

“Twelve states have now enacted similar legislation and the intention here is to allow law-abiding citizens to be able to defend themselves in the event of the unthinkable,” said Maddox. “Currently one of the issues we have seen across the nation with so-called ‘gun free zones’ is that it limits the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.”

The Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education said all Kentucky colleges and universities oppose the bill, stating the allowance of guns on campuses leads to an unsafe environment and could lead to higher rates of violence.

The bill passed the committee on Tuesday morning and will be voted on before it can head to the senate.

