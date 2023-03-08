Open in App
Fayetteville, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville Public Works Commission to boost prices for electricity, water, sewer in May

By Paul Woolverton, The Fayetteville Observer,

5 days ago
The Fayetteville Public Works Commission voted 4-0 on Wednesday morning to boost the price of electricity, water and sewer service in and around Fayetteville, saying inflation has driven up its cost of doing business.

The increases take effect in May. They are to boost power revenues by 6.1% and water and sewer revenues by 8.6%, PWC documents say. The PWC staff estimated that a residence that consumes 4,000 gallons of water per month and uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity would pay an additional $12.97 per month, or about $156 per year.

The vote to boost the rates included newly appointed Commissioner Chris Davis, who was sworn in by Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin just before the meeting started. He replaced former Commissioner Wade Fowler and was also made the treasurer.

The other commissioners are Chair Ronna Rowe Garrett, Vice Chair Donald L. Porter and Secretary Evelyn O. Shaw.

The PWC — which the city owns but which operates as a separate government entity — has said it needs to raise prices because inflation has dramatically driven up its operating costs in the past few years.

Here are some of the new rates:

  • The basic facility charge for water, which is $20 per month for a residence, rises to $21.25 in May and $22.50 in May 2024.
  • The monthly basic facility charge for sewer for a residence, $20, becomes $22.25 in May and $24.50 in May 2024.
  • The basic facility charge for electricity for a residence, $20, becomes $22 in May.
  • Water is 0.211 cents per gallon for the first 2,000 gallons. This will be 0.218 cents in May and 0.226 cents in May of next year.
  • Electricity for a home is 13 cents per kilowatt hour during peak times, and 8.473 cents per kilowatt hour in nonpeak times. The new rates are 13.845 cents for peak hours and 9.024 cents for off-peak.

In other PWC news:City Councilman Hondros wants PWC to forgive $4 million loan it made to Fayetteville

Interim Public Works Commission CEO Mick Noland said that the PWC staff strove to keep the rate increases “as tight as we could.”

PWC documents say the utility has seen steep increases in costs. For example, it says operating costs are up 20%, vehicle costs are up 30%, personnel costs are up 10%, substation costs are up 35% and transformers are up 100% to 200%.

The PWC buys its electricity from Duke Energy and also generates power for Duke from a natural gas plant on the east side of the Cape Fear River. The PWC also has a solar farm. It gets water from the Cape Fear River and other sources.

This fiscal year, the PWC is budgeted to give $12.41 million to the Fayetteville city government. The annual payment is to make up for the fact that as a government agency, it does not pay property taxes on its powerlines, equipment and other assets that a privately owned utility like Duke Energy would.

Senior North Carolina reporter Paul Woolverton can be reached at 910-261-4710 and pwoolverton@fayobserver.com.

