Uber and Lyft drivers say vehicles with Apple CarPlay, plastic screen dividers, and phone chargers for passengers make rides easier and more fun

Drivers working for ride-hailing apps pick up a wide variety of passengers who have all sorts of preferences.

Uber drivers need to be attentive, focused, and dedicated to ensuring their riders reach their destination safely. It can also be tiring work. Uber updated its guidelines in 2018 so that drivers get a notification to take a six-hour break after up to 12 hours of driving.

Given how much time they spend in their cars, many drivers rely on specific features, gadgets, and apps to make the job easier.

Insider spoke to five drivers who work for Uber and Lyft about what accessories they — and their passengers — like the most about their vehicles. Their identities and occupations have been verified by Insider.

An Uber spokesperson told Insider their drivers aim to give riders "the best possible experience" on a daily basis.

"Furthermore, with our broad range of services — from Uber Comfort to Uber Pet — riders have more choice than ever to ride in the style they choose," they added.

Lyft didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

One Uber driver in San Francisco said his passengers love using the in-car phone charger.

Michael Eide said he has a car charger that hooked onto the back of the front seat's headrest so passengers can charge their devices during the ride.

The one he uses cost $30 and has three retractable charging wires that are compatible with Apple and Android devices. The driver plugs the charger into the vehicle's USB port.

"My passengers love it," said Eide, who drives a Toyota Prius.

For many reasons, it's important to Uber and Lyft drivers that a passenger has an enjoyable ride. And when guests are happy and comfortable, it can improve their drivers' average rating. Passengers can give up to five stars to drivers.

Plastic dividers that separate the passengers from the driver "set the tone" for the ride, according to another driver.

Mike Hosley, who drives for both Uber and Lyft in southern California, told Insider he was pleased when a plastic screen was installed in his Cadillac during the pandemic. It separates the front of the car from the back of the car, where the passengers sit.

"I've actually turned around and had a dog's nose there before. I've had people leaning over and breathing on me, and people sneeze," he said.

Hosley, 62, said the plastic dividers "set the tone" between the passenger and the driver because he didn't like riders getting in the front and invading his space, especially after the pandemic hit.

Apple CarPlay, which is integrated into the Uber app, makes driving easier for Trevor Martin, a driver in Orange County, California.

Martin, who has driven for Uber for more than a year and has completed more than 1,000 trips, said having a car with access to Apple CarPlay was ideal.

The feature became available in February to Uber drivers in the US, according to TechCrunch .

Uber drivers who have an iPhone can use the Uber app directly through their vehicle's dashboard via Apple's CarPlay. This means drivers can organize trips, get directions, and communicate with the rider more easily on a bigger screen, compared with solely relying on their phone, which is usually mounted to the dashboard.

Being able to play a large variety of music is appealing, not only for drivers but also for passengers.

Richard Knupp, an Uber and Lyft driver who drives in State College, Pennsylvania, said he switches between alternative rock, pop music, and old classics during rides. He likes tuning into SiriusXM too, he added.

"The music choice makes my experience more enjoyable," Knupp told Insider. "I get bored with repetition and like to choose genres according to my mood."

Passengers also appreciate the music as some ask whether they can connect their phone to the car's Bluetooth or aux cable so they can play their own tunes, Knupp said.

Eide, who drives in San Francisco, said he listens to Spotify or audiobooks to "help pass the time."

One Uber driver in Florida said he couldn't drive without air conditioning.

John Lacy is a Florida-based Uber driver who has completed more than 900 trips over eight years.

"My AC is always on!" he told Insider. "Was close to 90 today and it just gets hotter from here."

Last summer, a heatwave settled over many parts of the US. The extreme temperatures caused some schools to close, created power outages, and put more than 100 million people in the US under a heat alert, Insider previously reported.

Drivers from delivery companies such as UPS reported heat as high as 150 degrees in their vehicles without air conditioning. They said it was making their jobs more difficult.

On the other hand, passengers love the heated seats.

Hosley, an Uber and Lyft driver in southern California, said his vehicle has heated seats in the back. Passengers can control the settings with a console.

"The feature that was the most popular with women was hands-down the heated seats in the back," Hosley said. "They loved it."

Passengers have told him how much they appreciate the feature, especially when the weather is cold, he added.