The Topeka Capital-Journal

Big 12 Player of the Year honors were up for grabs, so Kansas' Jalen Wilson went for it

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal,

5 days ago
LAWRENCE — As Jalen Wilson spoke Monday on the “Hawk Talk with Bill Self” show, he reflected on some of the goals he's been aiming for this season.

Wilson, a redshirt junior forward for Kansas basketball, wanted to win a second-straight national championship first and foremost. He knows how rare that is.

Wilson wanted to become an All-American. He could join a long list of Jayhawks greats if he did that.

And he wanted to be named the Big 12 Conference’s Player of the Year.

Well, Sunday the Big 12 released its honors for the season — as voted by its head coaches. Wilson was, in fact, recognized as the conference’s player of the year. And as postseason play gets rolling for Kansas, what’s already been a special season for Wilson is rising to new heights.

“It’s a huge blessing, something I’ve been working for my entire life — especially my last four years being here,” Wilson said on the show. “Like (assistant) coach (Norm Roberts) said, four years ago I probably wouldn’t assume that I’d be in this position. But a lot of hard work, just staying confident in where I am, and now I’m here.”

Wilson said a lot of inspiration for what this season could be came from watching what Ochai Agbaji did last season with the Jayhawks. Wilson got to see firsthand just how much effort Agbaji put in and how much of a leader Agbaji was. It drove Wilson.

When Wilson talked to coach Bill Self about how he was coming back for another year, he told Self he was going be that kind of leader and be that confident in his play. If Wilson could be a part of a winning team and achieve the awards Agbaji did, which included becoming Big 12 Player of the Year and an All-American, Wilson thought he might as well go for them. So far, it’s all fallen into place as he’s also helped Kansas to an outright Big 12 regular season title.

Wilson is the Jayhawks’ leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, but on “Hawk Talk with Bill Self” Roberts also highlighted what Wilson does off the court. Roberts pointed to Wilson’s influence in the locker room and at practice.

“You see it during the summer because you see guys working out more than others and you see guys talking and trying to figure out a lot of things like others,” sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. told reporters Monday about the pattern between Agbaji and Wilson. “Like, Jalen kind of had the same mindset and same attitude like Ochai did last year.”

And once again, like Agbaji, Wilson is now in line to potentially have his jersey retired one day. Achieving the honors Wilson already has, and the more he will earn in the days and weeks ahead, puts him in that group. Wilson didn’t know what it was going to take to get to that point, but he knew he'd do whatever it took to get there.

It means everything to him. It’s something he’s thought about for years. It’s something he won’t soon lose sight of the significance of.

“I remember coming here on my visit and just seeing all the jerseys up there and kind of just envisioning myself, just like, ‘Man, I wish I could be a part of that one day,’” Wilson said. “And four years later, through a lot of things, I’m blessed to say that I have an opportunity to do that now.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

