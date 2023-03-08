JoBurg girls fall to Inland Lakes in regional semifinals

CHEBOYGAN ― Another winter sports season has come to an end for an area hoops team.

The Johannesburg-Lewiston girls team entered the week looking to extend their best playoff run in recent years after a three-win week brought them an MHSAA Division 4 district title and put them in a position to make a run at a regional title.

To get to the regional finals, the Cardinals would have to find a way to get past Inland Lakes after splitting their two regular season matchups during their Ski Valley schedule. Unfortunately for them, that familiarity may have been more of a detriment than a benefit as the Bulldogs' took it to the Cardinals, running away with a 60-32 victory to move on to the regional title game and knock JoBurg out of the postseason.

JoBurg started fast, jumping out to a 7-2 lead, but Inland Lakes was able to stay composed to take the lead right back. After going on a 12-0 run between the first and second quarters, the Bulldogs took firm control of the lead in the second with a 15-2 run to put them up 29-11 at half.

Foul trouble plagued the Cardinals as the star of their district rounds, Jayden Marlatt, picked up three fouls in the first quarter alone, leaving the Cardinals without their best player during the long Bulldogs' scoring runs. It also slowed down their offense, accounting for just four second-quarter points as Inland Lakes started to pull away.

Meanwhile, Inland Lakes's Natalie Wandrie was on her game, leading the team with 18 points while cementing her legacy in the Bulldogs' program history as the all-time leading scorer with a bucket in the fourth quarter.

“Natalie’s just an incredible, athlete, obviously, four-sport all-state, just exceptional, but I think one of the things that we don’t get enough credit for is how good the other players on our team are,” head coach Daryl Vizina said. “There’s some really good quality athletes who are good basketball players, and they put a lot of time in. Some of these girls are pretty young as far as being freshmen and sophomores in our top seven or eight, we’ve got a couple freshmen and couple sophomores that play for us, so once they got their confidence and kind of learned what it was like to play varsity basketball, we just have been improving gradually and gradually and gradually, and I think it reflected tonight."

Foul trouble eventually caught up with Marlatt, who led JoBurg with 10 points, as she fouled out early in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs ran away with the victory.

It brings the successful season for the Cardinals to a close, finishing with a 19-7 overall record while finishing third in the Ski Valley Conference with an 11-7 record.

Full girls basketball recap to come.