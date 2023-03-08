Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Keystone's Mac Shack bringing popular mac and cheese to new Cincinnati location 🧀

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v1ir_0lBocBAc00

A popular mac and cheese bar is opening another Cincinnati restaurant.

The Mac Shack, an extension of Keystone Bar + Grill, will open its second Cincinnati location at 2612 Short Vine St. this spring. A specific date has yet to be announced.

The Mac Shack first opened on Calhoun Street in September 2016 and has become a popular destination for University of Cincinnati students and faculty. A second local location opened in Green Township in 2018, but it permanently closed the next year, according to Local 12 (WKRC-TV).

Pizza and pickleball?Two Cities Pizza to open new location in West Chester's Pickle Lodge

Dining:A sneak peek at what Keith's been writing to his newsletter followers

The restaurant opened a spot in Athens in January, and a Columbus location is set to open later this year.

According to a press release, the Mac Shack on Short Vine will continue serving the restaurant's signature menu of made-from-scratch mac and cheese, homemade whipped cream pies and more. It will also feature a rotating mac of the week.

Staples on the menu include the Lovin' Spoonful, an original plain mac and cheese, and the B.B. King, which adds barbecue chicken and bacon. It also features the Buffalo Springfield, a buffalo chicken mac and cheese with crumbled blue cheese, and the Green Day, which has spinach and sun-dried tomatoes.

The new space will uphold the design and aesthetic of the brand’s other locations. It will have an open-concept waiting area, neon logo sign, musically-inspired decor and more, per the press release.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Body found at southern Ohio landfill connected to Columbus case, police say
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular Pizza Parlor Opening New Location In Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Pleasant Ridge restaurant to celebrate 1 year
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Restaurant in northern Kentucky closing its doors
Covington, KY4 days ago
Cincinnati 'cocaine cat' out of vet facility, could join cat ambassador program
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
$150 million Warren County development lands pair of prized Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Exotic cat on cocaine rescued in Cincinnati neighborhood
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Kroger says jobs from 2 stores closing this week will move to new Woodman site
Dayton, OH5 days ago
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
Bowling Green, OH4 days ago
Fire in Dayton destroys garage, damages nearby homes
Dayton, OH4 days ago
Samantha Cain awake, responsive for first time since Ohio Twp. murder-suicide
New Richmond, OH2 days ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Human remains found on Northern Kentucky University's campus
Highland Heights, KY21 hours ago
Dayton shooting wounds, hospitalizes 3 people
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man flown to Miami Valley after being shot in Springfield
Dayton, OH5 days ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH5 days ago
Vehicle hits, hospitalizes Cincinnati Police officer in downtown area
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Family seeks answers after 15-year-old in coma dies from 2020 hit and run
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Police: Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Covington
Covington, KY3 days ago
11-year-old dies in Waynesville during severe weather
Waynesville, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati Police arrest second suspect in January murder
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
18-year-old dies in Hamilton crash involving ambulance, report says
Hamilton, OH5 days ago
1 in custody following shooting into Dayton home
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Police: 1 arrested after shooting death of 21-year-old in Winton Hills
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
‘There’s no way to make this okay;’ 5 bodies found in debris of multi-building fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH4 days ago
Three patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Man accused of shooting, killing dog during burglary in Over-the-Rhine
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
5 bodies found in rubble of Ohio house after fire
Dayton, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy