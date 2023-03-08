Keystone's Mac Shack bringing popular mac and cheese to new Cincinnati location 🧀

A popular mac and cheese bar is opening another Cincinnati restaurant.

The Mac Shack, an extension of Keystone Bar + Grill, will open its second Cincinnati location at 2612 Short Vine St. this spring. A specific date has yet to be announced.

The Mac Shack first opened on Calhoun Street in September 2016 and has become a popular destination for University of Cincinnati students and faculty. A second local location opened in Green Township in 2018, but it permanently closed the next year, according to Local 12 (WKRC-TV).

The restaurant opened a spot in Athens in January, and a Columbus location is set to open later this year.

According to a press release, the Mac Shack on Short Vine will continue serving the restaurant's signature menu of made-from-scratch mac and cheese, homemade whipped cream pies and more. It will also feature a rotating mac of the week.

Staples on the menu include the Lovin' Spoonful, an original plain mac and cheese, and the B.B. King, which adds barbecue chicken and bacon. It also features the Buffalo Springfield, a buffalo chicken mac and cheese with crumbled blue cheese, and the Green Day, which has spinach and sun-dried tomatoes.

The new space will uphold the design and aesthetic of the brand’s other locations. It will have an open-concept waiting area, neon logo sign, musically-inspired decor and more, per the press release.