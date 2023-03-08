Second lawsuit against Ottawa Impact-led commission targets decisions made Jan. 3

EDITOR'S NOTE: Commissioner Kyle Terpstra confirmed to The Sentinel on Wednesday, March 8, that he is not affiliated with Ottawa Impact, nor has he ever accepted funding from the group.

OTTAWA COUNTY — The embattled Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is facing a second lawsuit in as many months after several residents filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging the Ottawa Impact majority violated Michigan's Open Meetings Act at its inaugural meeting.

The plaintiffs — Peter Armstrong Sr., Susan Hoekema, Jason Hunter and Jeffrey Padnos — are Ottawa County residents "seeking to ensure their public representatives comply with the OMA and the state constitution," according to a statement sent to media on March 8 from Progress Michigan, which assisted with research and financial support for the case.

OMA requires public bodies to make decisions in public, with some limited exceptions for closed sessions. Any meetings involving a "quorum" of the board (the minimum number of members required to vote) must be held in public, and notice and an agenda must be provided.

Supporters of Ottawa Impact argue the commissioners weren't technically office-holders before Jan. 3, and therefore couldn't have violated OMA, even if they met or made decisions prior to taking office — including naming a chairman and selecting new counsel .

The complaint argues the Ottawa Impact commissioners were a de facto public body subject to OMA beginning Nov. 9 (the day after the general election) because, during that period, they:

Constituted a majority and quorum of the incoming Ottawa County board, being nine of 11 members Performed government functions by meeting and communicating in-person or electronically to deliberate and make decisions on public policy Exercised government authority by directing Ottawa County employees to carry out their decisions — orders that were obeyed

"When the Ottawa 9 [referring to eight Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners and one Ottawa Impact-endorsed commissioner] failed to inform the people of Ottawa County of the governmental decisions being made by the Ottawa 9 between Nov. 8, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, the people of Ottawa County were denied their right to petition the government under Article 1, § 3," the lawsuit claims.

During the meeting in question, the board made sweeping changes to how county government operates without prior acknowledgment on the public agenda, changing board rules to make it easier to make last-minute adjustments. After being sworn in, commissioners:

Fired administrator John Shay and replaced him with former GOP candidate John Gibbs without conducting a public interview

Eliminated the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office

Chose a new health director to replace the already-named successor to Lisa Stefanovsky, Adeline Hambley, whose appointment had been approved by the state

Replaced the county’s counsel with Kallman Legal Group

Changed the county’s vision statement to "Where Freedom Rings"

On Jan. 4, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office was reviewing the actions taken during the meeting to determine if the Open Meetings Act was violated. After a nearly six-week review, she announced Feb. 16 that, although the OI commissioners' conduct was a “blatant violation of the public’s trust and the tenets of government transparency,” it didn't technically violate state law.

Nessel planned to urge state lawmakers to view Ottawa County as a reason to strengthen "sunshine laws," which include OMA and the state's Freedom of Information Act.

"There’s no question that there were things that occurred involving this county commission that were really disturbing,” Nessel told The Sentinel.

In an interview with The Sentinel, Nessel noted Ottawa County residents could still pursue legal action, which could set new precedent for what commissioners can and can't do before taking office.

“Despite their cries for government transparency, Ottawa Impact has shown from the very beginning that they prefer to make their most sweeping decisions under the cloak of secrecy,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan.

“Michigan’s laws, and our constitution, are in place to ensure the public have input in the decisions being made by their representatives. By choosing to conceal their agenda and decision-making from the residents of Ottawa County, the Ottawa Impact majority running the commission has violated the Open Meetings Act and they must be held accountable.”

The complaint seeks to invalidate all decisions made by the commission Jan. 3 — as well as reimbursement of court costs.

Ottawa Impact is an upstart far-right political group borne from clashes over the county’s COVID-19 mitigation mandates in 2020. Its founders, Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea, were unsuccessful in suing the previous board of commissioners and the county's former health officer.

In response, they targeted seats on the board in 2022, recruiting like-minded candidates who agreed “traditional Republicans” weren’t enforcing true conservative policies.

They successfully defeated eight incumbent Republicans in the August primary.

The latest lawsuit includes District 6 Commissioner Kyle Terpstra as part of the Ottawa Impact bloc. Terpstra was endorsed by Ottawa Impact during the campaign season, but didn't sign the contract the group requires for its candidates. Those who signed the contract received OI's financial backing, including campaign fliers, billboards and website support.

Ottawa County's health officer, Adeline Hambley, is also suing seven of eight OI-backed commissioners on the board. In the lawsuit filed Feb. 10, Hambley claims Ottawa Impact commissioners have repeatedly interfered with her ability to do her job and have overreached their authority by attempting to limit her state-authorized health duties.

On March 2, Hambley's attorney successfully obtained a temporary restraining order, preventing commissioners from removing her from her position after Hambley expressed fears that actions taken by the board at a meeting Feb. 28 were intended to nullify her appointment as health officer.

A written resolution for Hambley's appointment was prepared ahead of the previous board's Dec. 13 meeting. When former Commissioner Phil Kuyers made the verbal motion to bring the issue to a vote, he verbalized the move was "contingent upon approval by the board of commissioners," in addition to being approved by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Ottawa Impact commissioners forced through a 6-5 vote in late February to "correct" the Dec. 13 resolution because it "did not accurately reflect the motion and vote that took place, because it improperly omitted the first contingency."

Hambley's attorney, Sarah Riley Howard, warned Ottawa County's corporate counsel Jack Jordan in an email hours before the vote took place that changing the resolution would violate the state's Open Meetings Act because minutes from that meeting were approved by the new board Jan. 10.

It's not yet known if the action taken Feb. 28 will be challenged in court.

The judge's TRO prevents the board from taking any actions to remove Hambley from her position until a hearing, now rescheduled for March 31, takes place. At that hearing, the order could be extended or dropped, depending on the outcome.

