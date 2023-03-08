Open in App
Newark, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Apartments with internal parking garage proposed in Newark

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago

🏨 Apartments with internal parking garage proposed in Newark

A week after the Newark City Council approved a five-story apartment building off South Main Street, the city's Planning Commission recommended approving a six-story apartment building along South Chapel Street.

The project comes from Tsionas Management, a Newark developer. Tsionas wants to replace two of its properties — Continental Court, a three-story apartment building on South Chapel Street, and University Commons, a block of townhouses on Haines Street — with a six-story, 190-unit apartment building. The building would have a 511-space internal parking garage not viewable from the road.

Tsionas is calling the proposed building "The Continental." It would have 27 two-bedroom apartments, 71 three-bedroom apartments and 92 four-bedroom apartments, resulting in a net addition of 454 bedrooms.

The project now heads to the City Council for a vote for approval.

🚧 Cold storage warehouse proposed at First State Crossing

Developers behind the First State Crossing project at the Claymont steel mill site submitted exploratory plans to New Castle County late last month that reveal more details regarding development.

The plans show about 300,000 square feet of warehouse space just south of Naamans Road and the I-95 off-ramp and across from the Tri-State Mall site . The space is divided into two sections. The first phase would be a 202,000-square-foot warehouse. The second phase would be an adjoining 97,500-square-foot warehouse.

The plans list Agile Cold Storage, a Gainesville, Georgia, company, as the developer. Other documents identify the warehouse as cold storage space.

A St. Louis-based company called Commercial Development Co. bought the Evraz steel mill in 2015 and is guiding the overall development. Plans for the 425-acre site at various times have called for apartments and townhomes, office space and retail.

In January, CDC announced plans for a 358,000-square-foot distribution center to be developed by Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial bought 28 acres from CDC, according to the company's announcement. In documents provided by CDC, that warehouse is oriented just south of the Agile Cold Storage site near Philadelphia Pike.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Apartments with internal parking garage proposed in Newark

