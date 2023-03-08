Effingham Radio

Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alanis Morissette Set For ‘Sound On Sound’ Festival By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com, 3 days ago

The 2023 lineup for Connecticut's Sound On Sound festival will feature headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alanis Morissette and runs from September ...