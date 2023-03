Effingham Radio

Flashback: The Dave Clark Five Debut On ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images, 3 days ago

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images, 3 days ago

It was 59 years ago tonight (March 8th, 1964) that the Dave Clark Five (DC5) made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The group ...