Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence At California Home, Police Confirm

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bam Margera was arrested on domestic violence charges on Thursday, March 3, HollywoodLife has confirmed with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackass star, 43, was arrested at his Escondido, California home for allegedly kicking a woman. The incident reportedly took place around 5:30 a.m., and the woman has not been identified, according to TMZ.

Bam, whose real name is Brandon Cole, was reportedly taken to the Vista Detention Facility for corporal injury, and he was released on $50,000 bail on Friday. He’s expected to appear in court, where his charges may be reduced or dropped, on Thursday, March 9.

Bam was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman in his California home. (Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The arrest comes just weeks after it was revealed that Bam’s wife of nine years Nicole Boyd filed for divorce from him. She said that the two had separated in September 2021, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. She and Bam also share a five-year-old son Phoenix. A custody request was reportedly included in the divorce documents, per TMZ.

The arrest comes amid a very trying year for the Viva La Bam star. Besides the divorce, Bam had a stay in rehab in Florida in June, under a court order. Although he briefly left the facility, a crisis intervention team was able to find him, and he reportedly voluntarily returned to the facility. Over the years, Bam has received treatment for substance abuse issues on multiple occasions.

Bam also opened up about an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia in December 2022 during a January appearance on his friend Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. He said he’d been “pronounced dead” while receiving treatment. The former pro skateboarder said that he’d suffered four seizures and had bit his tongue and was swallowing infected blood. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down,” he said. “I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours.”