Menasha man charged in federal court with distributing child pornography

MENASHA – A 24-year-old Menasha man is charged in federal court with two counts of distributing child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Colton Nelson Tuesday. According to court records, on Sept. 8, 2022, Nelson allegedly used a file sharing software to distribute videos and images depicting child pornography to an undercover Winnebago County Sheriff's Office detective.

Afterwards, investigators searched Nelson's home and found thousands of images and videos showing child pornography on his computer hard drives, according to a criminal complaint. Nelson told investigators he had seen child pornography through the file sharing system but denied sharing files and "denied having an affinity for" child pornography, the complaint says.

If convicted, Nelson faces five to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000, on each distribution count, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The case was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood. It was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

