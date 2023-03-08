Open in App
Detroit, MI
Megabus announces Detroit to Toronto route with stops in Windsor, Chatham & more

By Alisha Dixon,

5 days ago
Megabus is now selling tickets for its new route between Detroit and Toronto!

The new route is part of the expansion of a partnership with Trailways of New York, the largest and oldest intercity travel provider in New York and several Canadian cities.

Through the partnership, Megabus will operate two daily trips between Detroit and Toronto with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris, ON.

“We are pleased to be able to leverage our partnership with Trailways of New York to expand our service,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring.”

Schedules are currently available and tickets can be purchased now for travel beginning on April 5. To view schedules and purchase tickets, visit https://us.megabus.com .

