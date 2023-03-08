Georgetown girls blank East View at home to claim District 23-5A championship

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown protected its home pitch in championship fashion Tuesday night, winning its 11th straight home match and taking the District 23-5A championship with a 4-0 win over crosstown rival and playoff-bound East View 4-0.

The Eagles opened this season with a pair of draws at home during tournament play, then won all of their following home contests, adding Tuesday night's district-clinching win at home when forward Finley Newell scored a goal and added an assist while standout Addie Russu had two assists. Georgetown used superb ball control and aggressive defense marking to clinch the championship. And the win avenged the teams' first meeting, a 2-2 draw.

“Tonight was a very hard-fought win against a competitive East View soccer team," Eagles head coach Sam McCutchen said. "It’s a welcomed honor to lock the District 23-5A championship.”

It was Georgetown's 15th shutout victory of the season, as goalkeepers Neliaj Deleon and Emilie Novosad combined for the clean sheet. Deleon minded the nets for the first 65 minutes and Novosad closed out the final 15.

State-ranked Georgetown (19-0-3, 12-0-1) has scored 83 goals this season while allowing only 10. That contrast has been even more severe in district play, where the Eagles have outscored teams 67-4 — East View's two goals coming in that earlier draw is the most goals Georgetown has allowed in any single match.

More: Georgetown, Dripping Springs have been on early offensive tears in softball

Georgetown demonstrated offensive balance as Mycah Morrow, Ambrey Heath and Kim Salazar all had solo goals while Emie Benson add an assist. East View's defense played very well, but Georgetown was able to generate offense with multiple-touch, redirected passes that caught the Patriots down a defender on the weakside two different times, resulting in Georgetown goals.

More: Meet Hyde Park Baptist pitcher Taylor Haywood, our Faces off the field interview

Heading into Friday night's end of district play, Georgetown has clinched the district championship while East View will be second with a win against Connally. Hendrickson is in third, one match back of East View, with the teams having split their district meetings. A Hendrickson win and East View loss would leave the teams tied.

In other district action Tuesday, Hendrickson blanked Connally 4-0, Elgin edged Pflugerville 1-0 and Bastrop beat Cedar Creek in the Battle for Bastrop County. On Friday night, Georgetown hosts Bastrop while Pflugerville travels to Cedar Creek, Hendrickson is at Elgin, and East View is on the road to play Connally.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Georgetown girls blank East View at home to claim District 23-5A championship