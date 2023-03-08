Gluten-free Irish Stew Pie presents challenges with delicious results

There's no way around the fact that this recipe is time-consuming. Well, at least the way I made it. You would do well to use a naturally tender beef stew meat, or to pre-slow-cook a chuck roast, or maybe, (gasp) actually use lamb, as the recipe calls for. And the store-bought puff pastry the recipe calls for beats making a crust from scratch all to heck.

But A) I don't eat lamb, mostly because it's inconvenient to get in Conneaut, but also because I can't get over how daggone cute they are. #facts.

Also, B), I was trying for gluten-free for my husband. King Arthur Baking Co. makes such a great line of gluten-free mixes that it's usually not worth trying to prepare GF baked goods from scratch anymore. I had yet to try the King Arthur pie crust mix, but I expected it would be the same. I must admit it was kind of tough to work with, but I'm sure I'll get better at it. I know my way around a conventional crust, but the GF kind, as always, behaves a little less predictably. First of all: Don't leave it in the fridge too long. If it's too cold, it'll crumble to pieces when you roll it out. Best to just leave it in the fridge no more than 15 minutes and gently knead in a splash or two of water before rolling. Just remember, no one cares how the bottom looks, so do that first, which will give you practice before rolling out the top.

Then there's the chopping and searing of the meat and vegetables, but before I get too far down the rabbit hole complaining about this thing, I need to point out that it was, for the most part, delicious and a great option if you have some time in the next few days to take it on in honor of the Irish celebration.

To replace the lamb, I grabbed a chuck roast, not remembering that particular cut needs to cook low and slow and it's not quite right for a stew that would be boiled and baked. That wouldn't give it enough time for the collagen to break down and get that melt-in-tour-mouth texture I was after. I think next time, at John's suggestion I might put the roast in the slow cooker for a few hours before using.

I hesitate to use more naturally tender cuts such as beef tenderloin or strip steak just because it's a stew and I'm too cheap. (Have you seen the price of beef lately?) But that's an option as well.

The fact is, I'm really nitpicking. The recipe I'm about to share is pretty gosh-darned delicious one way or another.

If you're a corned beef fan, or feel like settling into a nice plate of colcannon to celebrate the Irish holiday, don't let me stop you. But I hadn't tried anything like this in a while, so I took up the challenge and I'm waiting patiently for lunch when I plan to have some of the delicious leftovers.

Oddly, the teenager (17-year-old J.R.) didn't appreciate this dish. I think it's mostly because all the foods are mixed together. He still likes his food separate and lightly seasoned so he can dip (every dag-nabbed bite) into a ramekin of Frank's Red Hot. To reiterate something I've realized a million times and a million ways, teenagers are weird.

As regular old mature adults, John and I enjoyed this meal whole heartedly and are considering other versions, such as chicken pot pie, ASAP, as long as the cold weather calls for.

Subscribe to this weekly newsletter at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/.

IRISH STEW PIE

1 cup of plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper

3 pounds chuck roast, slow-cooked two hours on high

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 Spanish onion peeled and sliced

5 large carrots peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons of plain flour

2 1/2 cups beef stock

1/2 cup of water

1 pound diced 1 inch

½ a tablespoon of tomato paste

2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 handful of fresh mint leaves, optional

1 egg yolk

Extra flour for dusting

2 prepared pie crusts or 2 sheets prepared puff pastry

Place seasoned flour in a small bowl and coat each piece with flour, shaking off the excess flour. Transfer to another bowl or plate and discard the flour. Pre-heat a large pot over high heat. Add vegetable oil, then meat chunks, making sure each dice has its own space. Fry in batches if necessary an transfer it to a bowl. Turn the heat in the pot down to medium heat, add another tablespoon of oil and add onions and carrots. Fry in the pan for 2 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of flour and toss vegetables until well coated. Add beef stock, water, seared meat, potatoes, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer 20 minutes stirring occasionally. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste, add fresh mint, if using, and mix through. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Roll one crust (if using double pie crust) to 1/8 inch thick and place bottom crust into a deep pie dish, pushing edges against the dish until it sticks. If using puff pastry, grease the pie dish with a brush and melted butter. Transfer filling to a pie dish. If using puff paust the pastry dust lightly again. Roll the 2 sheets of pastry against one another until the pastry binds together and becomes as thin as one sheet. Lay the puff pastry over the pie dish, trim off any excess pastry hanging over the sides, then firmly push the edges of the pastry down on the rim of the pie dish so it sticks. Egg wash all of the pastry on top so it comes out of the oven nice and golden brown. Bake pie 40-45 minutes, cool to desired heat and serve.

adapted from blogtasticfood.com; find it at https://bit.ly/irishstewpie.