TSSAA basketball championships live updates, scores: McKenzie runs away from Peabody

McKenzie came out strong in the second half and didn't let up in a 63-44 win over Peabody in Wednesday evening's TSSAA Class 1A state quarterfinal.

Savannah Davis, Mikaela Reynolds and Kylie Reynolds combined for 44 points to stave off a feisty Peabody team, which was within six at halftime.

Myricle Johnson led the Golden Tide with 12 points.

The defending champion Rebels will face Van Buren County in the semifinals on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

The defending Class 1A state champions outscored Peabody 22-7 in the third quarter to take a 52-31 lead going into the fourth.

Savannah Davis leads the Rebels with 19 points while Mikaela Reynolds has 12. Miss Basketball finalist Kylie Reynolds has chipped in with 11.

McKenzie has forced 23 Golden Tide turnovers.

Savannah Davis' 15 first-half points have McKenzie out to a 30-24 lead after two quarters of play in the Rebels' Class 1A quarterfinal against Peabody.

Davis, a junior who won Miss Basketball last season, is a Middle Tennessee commit.

Peabody is shooting 57% from 3-point distance but has turned the ball over 14 times.

McKenzie, last season's state champion, leads Peabody 16-15 after one quarter of their Class 1A quarterfinal, but the underdogs have put up a fight.

Peabody has knocked down three 3-pointers and is shooting 45% compared to the Rebels' 29%. The Golden Tide have led by multiple possessions on two occasions.

Reigning Miss Basketball Savannah Davis already has 11 points for McKenzie.

Van Buren knocked off North Greene 55-45 on Wednesday in a Class 1A quarterfinal in the TSSAA BlueCross Girls Basketball State Championships for the program's first state tourney win in school history.

Layla Bouldin scored a game-high 21 points to pace the Lady Eagles. She was 5-of-17 from the field and 11-of-15 from the free throw line. Teammate Greta Rigsby added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Sonya Wagner scored 15 points and Hannah Miller had 13 points for North Greene.

Van Buren was making just its third state tournament appearance, advancing to state in 2016, 2022 and this season.

Layla Bouldin has 10 of Van Buren's 14 points to help her team to a 14-12 lead at halftime over North Greene. Bouldin is 3-of-9 from the field, but 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

Van Buren is 5-of-21 (23.8%) from the field in the first half.

Hannah Miller and Cambell Gaby have five points apiece for North Greene. North Greene shot 4-of-18 (22.2%) in the first half.

North Green leads Van Buren 7-4 after the first quarter thanks to five straight points from sophomore Hannah Miller to close out the quarter.

Miller hit a jumper with 2:19 left to tie the game at 4. She later hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the quarter to give North Greene a 7-4 lead.

Blair Baugus had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks in Wayne County's 69-48 Class 1A quarterfinal win over Dresden.

Baugus is a Miss Basketball finalist. She was 9-of-12 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.

Wayne County stretched its lead to 51-35 on Dresden in the third quarter of the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Wayne County already has three scorers in double-figures − Blair Baugus (18), Laura Bryant (12) and Alexis Maghielse (11).

Wayne County jumped to a 27-12 lead on Dresden early in the second quarter, but Dresden battled back and finished the half on an 8-3 run.

Wayne County is up 32-22 at the half. Miss Basketball finalist Blair Baugus has made 5-of-6 field goals and has 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Wayne County. Paisley Pittman has 10 points for Dresden.

Hampton weathered a Pickett County comeback in the second half, icing the game at the foul line to capture the Class 1A state quarterfinal victory. Hampton (31-2) advances to face the winner of Dresden-Wayne County at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinal.

Hampton had five players in double-figures led by Macy Henry's 19 points and five rebounds. Piper Helle added 17 points, Madison McClain finished with 14 and Linsey Jenkins added 12. Hampton sank 27-of-34 from the foul line including going 8-for-8 in the final 1:16 from the foul line.

The Lady Bobcats cut down on its turnovers and turned up the pressure while creating better offensive chances in the third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit.

The Lady Bulldogs are 16 minutes from advancing to the state semifinals if it can hang on to its eight-point halftime lead after the first two quarters. Hampton held Pickett County to just 36% shooting in the first half for a 36-28 lead.

The Lady Bobcats have more turnovers (10) than field goals (9) and are 0-for-7 from behind the 3-point arc. Hampton's Piper Helle leads her team with eight points while Zoey Nicholas leads Pickett with seven points.

A quick start and tight defense has Hampton holding a 24-12 first quarter lead on the Lady Bobcats in the first Class 1A quarterfinal game of the tournament. Hampton is shooting 60% and has forced nine Pickett County turnovers. Madison McClain knocked down three free-throws after being fouled behind the arc to end the first period.

The Lady Bulldogs are off to a 11-5 lead against Pickett County, early in the first quarter. Hampton is 5-for-5 from the field, three of those shots have come off lay ups in transition during the first game of the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

Final: Cookeville 53, Blackman 51

Cassie Gallagher hit two free throws inside a minute left and Cookeville held on for a 52-51 win over Blackman in the 4A quarterfinals.

Lyriq Mastin's steal and dish to Kaelyn Flowers (who was fouled and made both free throws) gave Blackman a 45-44 lead and Flowers got a steal at the other end and hit a layup to make it 47-44. The teams went back and fourth from there.

Gallagher led Cookeville (31-4) with 22 points. Emily Monson led Blackman (31-3) with 17.

Blackman, Cookeville tight heading to fourth

Blackman's Emily Monson buried a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the third, giving the Lady Blaze a 39-36 lead heading into the fourth. It was Monson's second trey of the period and third of the game. She has 13 points.

Cookeville began the third quarter on a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead at 34-31 but Blackman ended the quarter on a 8-2 run.

Gallagher has 12 to lead Cookeville.

Blackman surges late in second quarter to take lead

Blackman went on a 10-0 run to close out the second quarter and takes a 31-27 lead into the locker room.

The Lady Blaze overcame a technical foul that helped Cookeville build a 27-21 lead midway through the period.

Lauren Smith has 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting for the Lady Blaze, who have also overcome five 3-pointers by the Lady Cavaliers. Cassie Gallagher leads Cookeville with 10 points.

Cookeville, Blackman provide lots of offense in first quarter

Blackman and Cookeville combined to hit 15 of their first 21 shots in the first quarter, but the Lady Cavaliers have four 3-pointers and lead 20-17.

Blackman started the game hitting its first seven shots, but the Lady Blaze have not led.

Cassie Gallagher has eight points to lead Cookeville while Lauren Smith and Lyriq Mastin each have five for Blackman.

In the first 23 seconds of the fourth quarter, Avery Treadwell fell down to the floor, holding her face. She was able to walk off on her own strength to the bench to be substituted out. She returned with 6:01 left and made seven of her eight free throws.

Treadwell fouled out with 2:22 left in the game. The Lady Bulldogs didn't give up after an important 3-pointer from Kendall Murphy to make score 51-49 with 1:22 left to go and big lay-ups by Natalya Hodge to tie the game with 38 seconds left.

After a missed jumper, Bradley Central's Harmonie Ware made a game-winning put-back with no time remaining.

Bradley Central leads 43-32 at end of the third quarter.

The Bearettes scored 10 points in the first 90 seconds of the third period. Bradley Central’s Harmonie Ware made her first two 3-pointers after missing two in the first half. The Bearettes scored 14 of their 22 points of the quarter in the first three minutes of the quarter.

Avery Treadwell picked up her third foul on a charge with 6:31 left in the third period and is substituted out. Lady Bulldogs coach Justin Underwood picked up a technical foul and Bradley Central made two free throws.

Treadwell returned with 3:54 left in the quarter with Bearden trailing 37-25 but did not score.

The Lady Bulldogs finish the first half trailing 21-18, making three field goals after none in the first period. They also made 12 of 16 free throws in the half.

Kimora Fields scored the Bearettes' first five points and Natalya Hodge made her first shot of the game with 5:18 left in the quarter a scoop lay-up under a defender’s outstretched hands. Miss Basketball finalist senior Avery Treadwell picks up her second foul with 4:34 remaining in the second quarter and sits the rest of the quarter.

For Bradley Central, four players have 2 or more fouls including Fileds.

Bearden, the defending Class 4A state champions, has a challenging first quarter on the offensive end and trails 11-6 to Bradley Central. The Lady Bulldogs missed all 10 of their field goal attempts.

Bradley Central starter freshman Kimora Fields scored her team’s first six points of the game. On the other hand, Bearden’s starting freshman Natalya Hodge misses her first six shots. She has one point after splitting free throws.

