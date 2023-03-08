Threesome Takes Violent Turn, Ends with Cinder Block through Car Window

Marathon, FL - A South Florida couple has been arrested after a "romantic interlude" with a 29-year-old woman ended in a physical altercation, during which the male suspect threw a cinder block through the victim's car window.

The couple, identified by police as Steven Lopez and Angela Viviana Velez Vazquez, of Marathon, were arrested following a violent altercation with a 29-year-old woman, whom the two were having a "romantic interlude" with in bed.

Police say the romance escalated into physical violence and resulted in Lopez throwing a cinder block through the victim's car window.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a disagreement between the couple and the victim during the threesome led to the physical altercation, with both Lopez and Velez Vazquez striking the victim, before Lopez threw the cinder block through the rear window of the victim's car.

The reason for the argument remains undisclosed.

Lopez was charged with throwing a deadly missile, while Velez Vazquez faces a charge of battery.

No serious injuries were reported by any of the involved parties.