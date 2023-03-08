Elderly Man Arrested for Beating Neighbor's Cat to Death with a Stick

Port Charlotte, FL - A 77-year-old has been arrested after beating a neighbor's cat to death with a stick after having trouble with cats in his Southwest Florida neighborhood.

According to police, 77-year-old Larry Fowler was arrested and charged with animal cruelty for bludgeoning his neighbor's cat to death with a stick after having issues with stray cats in the area.

Animal Control Division Manager, Brian Jones, tells NBC 2 News that Fowler had trouble with cats in the neighborhood and decided to pick up a branch and bludgeon the cat, named Bullet, after cornering the feline and hitting him with the object three to four times.

According to Jones, Fowler complained twice in 2021 about nuisance cats coming onto his property and causing damage.

Jones says that although there had not been a complaint since, there's no county ordinance regarding roaming cats, and the most Animal Control could do is trap and remove any cats found on the property.

When NBC 2 News visited Fowler's residence for comment, there was no response at the door.