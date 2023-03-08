Open in App
New Kent County, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Tractor-trailer crash causes miles of traffic on I-64 in New Kent

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhW3l_0lBoT7BY00

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 near milemarker 207 caused miles of traffic Wednesday morning in New Kent County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash closed all eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene and traffic was diverted to exit 205.

Around 10:30 a.m., VDOT said there were three miles of backups caused by the crash. All lanes reopened by 11 a.m.

There is no information available on what caused the crash, and whether or not there were any reported injuries just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnTfV_0lBoT7BY00 VDOT

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

