Bad Bunny to Host WWE Live Event in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is about to cross off something else from his bucket list. The global superstar will host Backlash, WWE’s live event set to take place May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

Bad Bunny’s History-Making Accomplishments: A Timeline

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” the Puerto Rican hitmaker said in a statement. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” added WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny’s love for WWE is no secret. In 2021, the “Booker T” singer had a stint during a tag-team match against The Miz and John Morrison at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for WrestleMania 37.

Most recently, video game company 2K released a first look at Bad Bunny in WWE 2K23 , the newest installment of the WWE video game franchise. From hitting the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania rings in 2021 to becoming a virtual playable character, the Puerto Rican artist is flaunts his wrestling skills in a new 40-second trailer. This is the first time the artist has appeared in the game.

More info on tickets for Backlash on the WWE’s website .

