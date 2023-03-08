Open in App
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Bad Bunny to Host WWE Live Event in Puerto Rico

By Griselda Flores,

5 days ago

Bad Bunny is about to cross off something else from his bucket list. The global superstar will host Backlash, WWE’s live event set to take place May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

Bad Bunny’s History-Making Accomplishments: A Timeline

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” the Puerto Rican hitmaker said in a statement. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

Related

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Reaches Billboard Charts With Brad Paisley Charity Single

Bad Bunny's History-Making Accomplishments: A Timeline


03/08/2023

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” added WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny’s love for WWE is no secret. In 2021, the “Booker T” singer had a stint during a tag-team match against The Miz and John Morrison at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for WrestleMania 37.

Most recently, video game company 2K released a first look at Bad Bunny in WWE 2K23 , the newest installment of the WWE video game franchise. From hitting the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania rings in 2021 to becoming a virtual playable character, the Puerto Rican artist is flaunts his wrestling skills in a new 40-second trailer. This is the first time the artist has appeared in the game.

More info on tickets for Backlash on the WWE’s website .

6LACK Announces First Album in 5 Years With Title Track 'Since I Have a Lover'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Postpone Several U.S. Concerts Due to Illness
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Duet on ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,’ ‘And So It Goes’ at Stadium Tour Opener: Watch
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Armani White’s Musical Guide to SXSW: Hear The Playlist
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion Will Return to Houston For First Concert of 2023
Houston, TX2 days ago
Adele Reacts to Shakira’s Fiery ‘Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53’ Performance on ‘Fallon’: ‘Her Ex Is in Trouble!’
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy