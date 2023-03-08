Texas high school basketball playoffs: 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament schedule

Tip-off times for every state semifinals matchup and state title game in the Texas high school basketball playoffs at the 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament from Thursday, March 9th, to Saturday, March 11th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

After four months of regular-season action and five daunting rounds of postseason play out of the way, the best teams in Texas high school boys basketball that are still standing will reach the end of the road to a state title this weekend in San Antonio.

Out of the 128 squads that began the 2022-23 Texas high school basketball playoffs at each classification level in February, the final four teams at the Class 1A-6A levels will converge for the 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament on March 9th-11th at the Alamodome to determine the Lone Star State’s next state champions.

UIL state tournament action will begin Thursday, March 9th, with Class 1A state semifinal matchups tipping off in the morning, Class 3A state semifinals in the afternoon and Class 5A state semifinal games during the evening session.

Sixth-round boys basketball playoff action continues Friday morning with the Class 2A state semifinals, followed by the Class 4A state semifinal matchups during the afternoon slate and Class 6A state semifinal games at night.

State tournament action will wrap up on Saturday, March 11th, with Class 1A-6A state championship games starting at 8:30 a.m. before concluding with the final state title game of the weekend set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Check out the complete schedule for this weekend’s slate of state semifinal and state title games at the 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament from Thursday, March 9th, to Saturday, March 11th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio:

THURSDAY, MARCH 9TH:

CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS — Benjamin Mustangs (21-1) vs. Graford Jackrabbits (35-3), 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS — McMullen County Cowboys (37-2) vs. Jayton Jaybirds (37-2), 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS — Hooks Hornets (32-5) vs. Hitchcock Bulldogs (29-7), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS — Lytle Pirates (34-6) vs. Childress Bobcats (27-7), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS — Dallas Kimball Knights (31-2) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots (36-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS — Killeen Ellison Eagles (37-3) vs. Mansfield Summit Jaguars (34-4), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10TH:

CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS — Lipan Indians (36-1) vs. New Home Leopards (31-7), 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS — Flatonia Bulldogs (34-4) vs. LaPoynor Flyers (32-7), 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS — Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy Eagles (31-3) vs. Canyon Randall Raiders (28-9), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS — Boerne Greyhounds (32-5) vs. Houston Booker T. Washington Eagles (28-7), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS — Beaumont United Timberwolves (35-1) vs. San Antonio Brennan Bears (32-7), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS — Lake Highlands Wildcats (32-3) vs. DeSoto Eagles (30-8), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH:

CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP — Benjamin Mustangs (21-1)/Graford Jackrabbits (35-3) vs. McMullen County Cowboys (37-2)/Jayton Jaybirds (37-2), 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP — Hooks Hornets (32-5)/Hitchcock Bulldogs (29-7) vs. Lytle Pirates (34-6)/Childress Bobcats (27-7), 10 a.m.

CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP — Lipan Indians (36-1)/New Home Leopards (31-7) vs. Flatonia Bulldogs (34-4)/LaPoynor Flyers (32-7), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP — Dallas Kimball Knights (31-2)/San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots (36-4) vs. Killeen Ellison Eagles (37-3)/Mansfield Summit Jaguars (34-4), 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP — Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy Eagles (31-3)/Canyon Randall Raiders (28-9) vs. Boerne Greyhounds (32-5)/Houston Booker T. Washington Eagles (28-7), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP — Beaumont United Timberwolves (35-1)/San Antonio Brennan Bears (32-7) vs. Lake Highlands Wildcats (32-3)/DeSoto Eagles (30-8), 8:30 p.m.

2023 UIL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS: