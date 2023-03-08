Lala Kent drops ‘Send It to Darrell’ merch after blasting Raquel Leviss letter

Kent stated she “never in my life” has had an attorney contact her via her “personal email” and finished the rant with a harsh directive: “Send it to Darrell” (her attorney).
Just one day later, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder is selling $50 sweatshirts with the quippy remark emblazoned across the front and back.
“Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes Javid proved she’s Team Ariana by commenting , “i’m buying em all@up [sic]” while Heather McDonald wrote, “I’ll take one in medium.”
A fan chimed in with, “I just know Darrell is feeling like the coolest lawyer ever today. #ordered.”
Another wrote, “Kris Jenner works hard but Lala Kent works harder” and a third said, “Dead 😂😂😂 should give all profits of this hoodie to Ariana for lawyer fees I’m sure she will need it to settle affairs (house etc) with scandevil.”
However, others accused Kent of capitalizing on her friend’s pain for profit and centering herself in the drama.
“This is Lala only trying to stay relevant, through someone else’s heartbreak. It’s embarrassing and self serving,” one commented.
While it’s unclear if Lala plans to donate some of the proceeds to Madix or to organizations who help women get out of abusive or toxic relationships, as some suggested in her comments, this isn’t Kent’s first time dropping merch amid drama.
And any fans who purchase a “Send It to Darrell” hoodie may have also noticed that that Kent — who has had a rocky relationship with Leviss over the years — put the eyeshadow palette the two created together on permanent sale .
