Raquel Leviss claims she was assaulted in wake of Tom Sandoval affair news
By Francesca Bacardi,
5 days ago
Raquel Leviss claims she was “physically assaulted” after news broke of her and Tom Sandoval’s affair.
The “Vanderpump Rules” star issued a lengthy apology statement Wednesday, but within her mea culpa, she pivoted to point out all the ways she has been wronged amid the scandal.
“Although I chose to be on a reality show, accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” she said.
One such recipient of the letter was Lala Kent, who slammed Leviss’ attorney for sending it to her personal email instead of her lawyer’s.
“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast, all right?” Kent, 32, firmly said in a since-deleted selfie Instagram Story video.
In her apology, Leviss, 28, blamed her shocking affair with Sandoval, 39, on her “addiction” to love.
“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she explained.
“I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”
Page Six confirmed last Friday that Leviss and Sandoval had a “full-blown affair” despite his nearly 10-year relationship with Madix, 37.
An insider told us that the co-stars had been “communicating inappropriately for months” and now “want to be together.”
