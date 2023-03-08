Raquel Leviss claims she was assaulted in wake of Tom Sandoval affair news

Raquel Leviss claims she was “physically assaulted” after news broke of her and Tom Sandoval’s affair.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star issued a lengthy apology statement Wednesday, but within her mea culpa, she pivoted to point out all the ways she has been wronged amid the scandal.

“Although I chose to be on a reality show, accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” she said.

Although Leviss didn’t call out anyone by name, she may be referring to fellow castmate Scheana Shay, against whom she requested a restraining order Tuesday after they got into a “heated confrontation” last week over Ariana Madix finding a sexually explicit video that Leviss sent to Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss claimed she was “physically assaulted” in the aftermath of her affair with Tom Sandoval. raquelleviss/Instagram

While she did not name names, Leviss filed a restraining order against castmate Scheana Shay (right) on Tuesday. raquelleviss/Instagram

The aforementioned violation of Leviss’ privacy also seems to stem from her sending a legal letter to her fellow Bravolebrities to prevent further dissemination of the FaceTime recording .

One such recipient of the letter was Lala Kent, who slammed Leviss’ attorney for sending it to her personal email instead of her lawyer’s.

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast, all right?” Kent, 32, firmly said in a since-deleted selfie Instagram Story video.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star blamed her “addiction” to love for her tryst with Sandoval. Getty Images

In her apology, Leviss, 28, blamed her shocking affair with Sandoval, 39, on her “addiction” to love.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she explained.

“I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Leviss also apologized to Madix for betraying her. tomsandoval1/Instagram

Page Six confirmed last Friday that Leviss and Sandoval had a “full-blown affair” despite his nearly 10-year relationship with Madix, 37.

An insider told us that the co-stars had been “communicating inappropriately for months” and now “want to be together.”

“Ariana is heartbroken,” the insider shared. “Ariana was there for Raquel during the James [Kennedy] breakup . Ariana had no idea there were any issues.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, issued an apology Saturday that failed to even mention Madix and felt compelled to release a second one Wednesday — though fans said it was too little, too late.