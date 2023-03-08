Spartanburg Co. school evacuated due to smoke

UPDATE: Firefighters have located the issue and said that it is safe for students and staff to reenter the building.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – Spartanburg District 5 School, Berry Shoals Intermediate has been evacuated due to smoke found in the front office.

According to the school district, parents were sent a message saying smoke was detected in the front office resulting in a power outage.

All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe.

Firefighters are at the school investigating.

Once firefighters determine the cause and deem it safe, students and staff will be able to reenter.

7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.