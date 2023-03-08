Open in App
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg Co. school evacuated due to smoke

By Kennedy Davis,

5 days ago

UPDATE: Firefighters have located the issue and said that it is safe for students and staff to reenter the building.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – Spartanburg District 5 School, Berry Shoals Intermediate has been evacuated due to smoke found in the front office.

According to the school district, parents were sent a message saying smoke was detected in the front office resulting in a power outage.

All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe.

Firefighters are at the school investigating.

Once firefighters determine the cause and deem it safe, students and staff will be able to reenter.

7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.

