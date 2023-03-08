19 displaced in Naugatuck condominium fire

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire ripped through multiple condominium complex units, displacing nearly 20 people in Naugatuck.

Fire crews responded to the complex on Lantern Park Drive just after 9 a.m. and had the fire under control around 10:30 a.m.

Naugatuck Fire Department Deputy Chief Ken Hanks said all seven units suffered fire and water damage and are not habitable. Three units suffered severe structural damage.

The American Red Cross is helping 19 people with temporary housing. A dog in a crate that had a blanket over it was found after the fire was knocked down. Hanks said the blanket protected the dog, which had no obvious injuries.

The dog was alert and happy to be reunited with its owner, who took it to the animal hospital in Shelton for evaluation.

Naugatuck police used their drone to help locate hot spots once the fire was knocked down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

