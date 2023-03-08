Bicyclist killed in Pensacola hit-and-run, driver arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while riding down Border Street Tuesday night, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver fled the scene.

According to the report, the bicyclist was heading south on Border Street on the west shoulder when a Dodge SUV, also heading south, hit the bicyclist with the front right side of the SUV. Officials said the bicyclist died on the scene.

The report also claimed that the driver of the SUV left the car on the scene but jumped out and ran on foot. Officers were able to capture the driver and he was arrested for the hit-and-run.

