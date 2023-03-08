Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Rent a bike and get free admission to attractions

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This spring break, students can explore some of Oklahoma City’s premiere attractions for free.

The Adventure District has partnered with OKC based bicycle rental shop Ride OKC for a one-week promotion to bring attention to the newly expanded Katy Trail bike path.

“The Katy Trail’s expansion into Oklahoma City’s Adventure District is another example of the fantastic momentum the District is experiencing,” said OKC Adventure District’s Executive Director, Brittani Hunter. “This wide and winding bike path beautifully links the Adventure District’s dynamic attractions with the energy of downtown OKC.”

The 7.3 mile Katy Trail features newly paved pathways running from downtown’s Washington Park north toward NE Grand Blvd. to NE 50th St., and through the Adventure District.

Individuals who rent a bike through Ride OKC between Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 19 will each get their choice of one free general admission ticket to either Science Museum Oklahoma, Cinemark Tinseltown and XD or the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“Bicycle riding is a fantastic way to experience the city and all it has to offer,” said Ryan Fogle, owner of Ride OKC. “With the expansion of the Katy Trail now going through the Adventure District, we are excited for more Oklahomans to combine the thrill of cycling with the excitement of visiting the Adventure District’s attractions.”

