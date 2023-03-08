Hoda Kotb & Ex Joel Schiffman Together Caring For Youngest Daughter During Health Scare, Spills Source

mega

Despite being exes, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman came together to care for their 3-year-old daughter, Hope , amid her health scare.

"Hoda had been terrified for Hope the last couple of weeks," an insider told a news outlet after the mother-of-two revealed earlier this week that Hope was hospitalized in the ICU. "Hoda has dropped everything and focused on being there for her youngest — by her hospital bed — and taking care of anything she could need."



Luckily, "Hope is better now and recovering at home," they added.

The source also emphasized that Kotb has had the support of her former fiancé — with whom she shares Hope and older daughter Haley , 6 — in addition to coanchor Savannah Guthrie during this troubling time.



“Joel has been by their side as well,” continued the source of Kotb's ex, who split from her in December 2021 after eight years together. "Savannah [and Hoda] are truly great friends on and off camera and Savannah was constantly checking in and seeing how she could help in anyway.”

The journalist first sparked concern when she was absent from Today for several days in mid February, with her last appearing beside Guthrie during the Friday, February 17, taping.

During the Wednesday, March 1, broadcast of the NBC morning show, fellow anchor Craig Melvin addressed the reason why Kotb had been missing in action, revealing to Today fans: “We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with."

Upon the 58-year-old's return on Monday, March 6, Kotb addressed her personal matter, saying: "My youngest [daughter], Hope , was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week."



"I’m so grateful she’s home," Kotb added of her youngest. "We are watching her closely. I am just so happy."

She also noted that this challenging time has made her realize how grateful she is to have such a great support system looking after Hope and their family.

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for the people who helped you out," she told her cohost, 51. "I’m grateful for the doctors and the nurses."

"I’m grateful to my family and to friends like you who were there every single day," Kotb emotionally continued to tell Guthrie. "I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Us Weekly spoke to the source about Schiffman being there with Kotb.