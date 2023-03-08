McDonald’s to build 2 new restaurants in far north Fort Worth. Here’s what we know.

McDonald’s is building two new restaurants on the far north side of Fort Worth.

Construction begins in early May at 8551 Boat Club Road , near West Bailey Boswell Road, according to state records . The site is at a corner close to a CVS Pharmacy, a Fort Worth fire station and Lake County Christian School. Another McDonald’s is less than three miles away on North Saginaw Boulevard.

The $1.5 million construction will take about six months, so the new 4,416-square-foot McDonald’s on Boat Club Road could open in November.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s filed plans to build another restaurant at 5253 Golden Triangle Blvd., at the northeast corner with Park Vista Boulevard. The construction there begins in August and wraps up in February 2024.

The Star-Telegram previously reported another McDonald’s is going up to the north in Denton, and folks in Far Southwest Fort Worth will soon be dining at a new McDonald’s on West Everman Parkway at Crowley and Sycamore School roads.

Last fall, a prototype McDonald’s opened along Interstate 30 in White Settlement that delivers food with a conveyor belt at the drive-thru. It is a test concept for the fast-food giant that is smaller than traditional McDonald’s restaurants and focuses on express to-go orders through the company’s app.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is on a building spree across North Texas, renovating older restaurants and building several new locations.