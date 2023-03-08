Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

McDonald’s to build 2 new restaurants in far north Fort Worth. Here’s what we know.

By Matt Leclercq,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxKJl_0lBoO7R900

McDonald’s is building two new restaurants on the far north side of Fort Worth.

Construction begins in early May at 8551 Boat Club Road , near West Bailey Boswell Road, according to state records . The site is at a corner close to a CVS Pharmacy, a Fort Worth fire station and Lake County Christian School. Another McDonald’s is less than three miles away on North Saginaw Boulevard.

The $1.5 million construction will take about six months, so the new 4,416-square-foot McDonald’s on Boat Club Road could open in November.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s filed plans to build another restaurant at 5253 Golden Triangle Blvd., at the northeast corner with Park Vista Boulevard. The construction there begins in August and wraps up in February 2024.

The Star-Telegram previously reported another McDonald’s is going up to the north in Denton, and folks in Far Southwest Fort Worth will soon be dining at a new McDonald’s on West Everman Parkway at Crowley and Sycamore School roads.

Last fall, a prototype McDonald’s opened along Interstate 30 in White Settlement that delivers food with a conveyor belt at the drive-thru. It is a test concept for the fast-food giant that is smaller than traditional McDonald’s restaurants and focuses on express to-go orders through the company’s app.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is on a building spree across North Texas, renovating older restaurants and building several new locations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Pay-to-park spaces at Fort Worth’s University Park Village have disappeared after backlash
Fort Worth, TX1 hour ago
Dead roaches observed, one restaurant closed in latest Fort Worth health inspections
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Woman pinned between train cars near West 7th St. in Fort Worth dies, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth area cities get creative in search for lifeguards. Here’s how to find a job
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Woman who lost $75K in North Texas, worldwide online romance scam warning others of the danger
Grand Prairie, TX20 hours ago
10 ideas for Spring Break 2023 getaways within a short drive of Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
61 or 15? For new springtime restaurant patio dining in Fort Worth, pick a number
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
New Fort Worth police officer wants to make a difference in the neighborhood he grew up in
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
‘A Nightmare I'm Waiting to Wake Up From': Family Mourns 11-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Dallas
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Dead rodents found at 1 Fort Worth restaurant; 3 more closed for serious health violations
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Fort Worth suspects wanted by police for prank robberies at Family Dollar stores
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Photos of St. Patrick’s Day in Fort Worth over past 25 years
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth man dies in construction accident, police say
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
How Arlington became the home of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and ‘Irish nachos’
Arlington, TX7 hours ago
Police: 4 people shot dead in Northwest Dallas apartment; 2 arrested
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Four people shot dead in Dallas apartment, police say; infant there was not injured
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Construction worker killed in north Fort Worth now identified
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Fort Worth schools are hiring more non-certified teachers for special ed. Here’s why.
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
Fort Worth man shot by friend, in stable condition; suspect not in custody, police say
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Dallas man arrested after abandoning dog on side of road, according to police
Dallas, TX1 day ago
What’s blooming at Fort Worth Botanic Garden? When to see tulips, orchids, hellebores
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Trinity River Authority upgrading old water system serving 5 Northeast Tarrant cities
Bedford, TX3 days ago
‘Own a piece of history’: An iconic Art Deco building in Fort Worth listed for $2.9M
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Changes coming to Fort Worth ISD could lead to layoffs, officials say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police looking for duo from apparent prank robbery
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Fort Worth violent crime down 13%, homicides fall 24.5%. City credits police initiative
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy