An Arizona homeowner came upon an unexpected house guest — a bobcat — when they arrived home from work, officials say.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department said the San Manuel homeowner discovered the bobcat lounging in a dog bed in their home on Monday, March 6. Pictures shared by the department showed the bobcat looking straight at the unsuspecting homeowner.

The homeowner believes the bobcat entered the home through a doggy door, but it escaped before officers arrived.

Bobcats are common throughout Arizona and are most active around sunset and sunrise, officials say.

Arizona Game & Fish officials said it’s not rare to find one napping in a backyard, but it’s less likely to find one inside your home.

“Bobcats may visit an area to find food, water, shelter or the space they need to live,” officials said, adding that the animals rarely attack people.

San Manuel is about 125 miles southeast of Phoenix.

