2news.com

Netherlands tops Cuba 4-2; Panama beats Taiwan 12-5 at WBC By I-Hwa Cheng - stringer, AP, 5 days ago

By I-Hwa Cheng - stringer, AP, 5 days ago

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — The 20-team World Baseball Classic got underway after a six-year absence with Panama defeating Taiwan 12-5 for its first win in ...