Myrtle Beach-area man accused of crimes against child on Discord app

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man is in jail in Horry County accused of seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joshua Guiney of the Myrtle Beach-area was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on the chat room app Discord.

Guiney remains in jail after being booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning, according to online booking records.

No additional information about the investigation was immediately available. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

