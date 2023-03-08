Girls basketball coach had inappropriate sexual contact with students, Georgia cops say

A Georgia high school basketball coach faces charges after he was accused of sex crimes involving students, state investigators say.

Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested March 1 after an investigation into accusations of “inappropriate sexual contact and advances” while he coached the girls varsity basketball team at Mitchell County High School in Camilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate on Feb. 16.

Harris was charged with one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority, one count of sexual battery and two counts of solicitation of sodomy, according to a news release.

Authorities didn’t release additional details about the case.

It’s unclear of Harris is still employed by the district. McClatchy News reached out to Mitchell County Schools for comment on March 8 and was awaiting a response.

Camilla is about 200 miles south of Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom .

