Under Armour camp shows Florida quarterback talent

College football programs have long since flocked to the state of Florida for football recruits.

Quarterbacks, however, have not often been at the top of the list. Top cornerbacks like Deion Sanders and running backs like Willis McGahee , and players at numerous other positions – besides quarterback – have been coveted.

The 2023 Under Armour combine in Orlando showed a change that includes the player behind center. It starts with a class of 2024 prospect that’s committed to LSU.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Colin Hurley has been dominant the past two seasons for Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian. He has been courted by programs from across the nation, but decided on the Tigers.

Watching him drop in precision passes during drills, as well as during one-on-one action like this pass to Miles Burris , helped to show why he’s been one of the nation’s highest-rated recruits.

During many prior years, a quarterback like Hurley would not be available in the state of Florida. There are several others this year that are Power 5 worthy.

Hurley was not the only top quarterback performer at Under Armour Orlando either.

Another quarterback already made his decision that competed at Under Armour, and that’s Marcelis Tate from Jacksonville (Fla.) Fletcher. He’s a true dual-threat signal caller that already made a pledge to USF.

He has the arm talent to make an impact in Tampa and will look to help rebuild the Bulls program. Speaking of Tampa, there’s a quarterback there as well.

Jackson Jensen has played for Tampa (Fla.) Wharton. He’s been recruited by several college programs and could end up at many different schools. Outside of Hurley, Jensen might have been the best signal caller on the day. He had a beautiful deep throw during one-on-ones that led his receiver right up to the back of the end zone where only he could reach the pass.

From Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, Cedric Bailey is a long and lanky 6-foot-6 and 180-pound prospect. He’s intriguing because of his arm strength and having played some of the best competition in the country. Bailey helped Chaminade-Madonna with the Division 2 Metro state title last fall. His recruitment has started to really pick up, like this offer:

A player that certainly knew his way to the stadium would be Trever Jackson . He plays for Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, the same location that Under Armour held its combine.

An athletic signal caller with the ability to make teams pay with his arm or his legs, his recruitment will be interesting over the next couple of months. Schools like Florida State and Miami have shown interest, but which Power 5 institutions pull the trigger?

Jackson’s skills from Under Armour suggested he already possessed the arm talent.

Speaking of a recruiting enigma, meet A.J. Hairston from Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch. He has one offer from nearby Miami, but no others.

That’s shocking after he passed for 3,217 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior. Considering he also accomplished those numbers while playing against some of the nation’s best defensive players in Broward County, it’s at least good to know that Florida State is also a program taking a look at Hairston.

“Trying to plan when to go to FSU,” Hairston said of what’s going on with him and the Seminoles. He also has a visit lined up to visit Miami on Thursday to see a practice.

There are several other 2024 quarterback prospects like Jadyn Glasser from Venice (Fla.) High School, Traven Green from Rockledge (Fla.) High School, and Karson Sigueiros-Lasky from Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep will likely end up playing Power 5 football, among others. From the underclassmen ranks, there’s a bright future, too.

From the class of 2025, Miami (Fla.) Norland quarterback Ennio “Ejay” Yapoor showed his live arm and deep ball touch on Sunday. He’s also displayed what he could do on Friday nights by having already thrown for over 6,000 yards and 53 touchdowns during the past two seasons.

There are not many class of 2026 signal callers that look like Carter Emanuel from Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona. He has a muscular build from top to bottom, and it helps him power the football down the field. Marshall and West Virginia offered him to date, and his Under Armour showing will help his cause.

If there was a more physically impressive quarterback from the 2026 class, it was probably Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit’s Will Griffin . He took over starting quarterback duties in the middle of last season and has not looked back. Griffin was offered by FSU and Miami already.

There’s also other quarterback talent from around the state of Florida as well, but it’s great to note just how many good quarterbacks were present and competed at the Under Armour Orlando combine.