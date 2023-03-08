NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Surprising First Pick in Post-Combine Mock

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go in a direction nobody is expecting in the NFL Draft?

We brought up the idea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft on an early off-season idea of Locked On Bucs .

But we haven't really re-addressed it simply because the Bucs seem to have too many other needs to warrant such a move.

USA Today didn't have the same reservations, however, sending Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Tampa Bay in their post-combine mock draft.

"No matter what happens with the Buccaneers' quarterback situation (and it ain't Kyle Trask, folks), let's avoid reaching for a lower-round quarterback at this slot," says USA Today. "Instead give the Bucs a dynamic slot and outside target in the person of Smith-Njigba...He'd be a remarkable addition to a receiver group who may have to make up for a lot of helium balls if things stay status quo."

Selecting the Buckeyes receiver the Bucs pass on selecting Alabama Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch and Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, among others.

And they come back to address the trenches in the second round by selecting Reese's Senior Bowl standout Cody Mauch, the offensive lineman from North Dakota State.

Mauch has shown versatility in his evaluation process and could slide into either a tackle role, or guard, depending on where Tampa Bay projects him.

In an all-offensive mock draft, the Buccaneers then address the running back group by selecting Texas A&M's Devon Achane.

A curious lack of defensive additions in this mock for the Bucs, but some solid offensive players arrive for new coordinator Dave Canales to work with.

