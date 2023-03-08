Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
BucsGameday

NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Surprising First Pick in Post-Combine Mock

By David Harrison,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRmeU_0lBoIh0M00

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go in a direction nobody is expecting in the NFL Draft?

We brought up the idea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft on an early off-season idea of Locked On Bucs .

But we haven't really re-addressed it simply because the Bucs seem to have too many other needs to warrant such a move.

USA Today didn't have the same reservations, however, sending Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Tampa Bay in their post-combine mock draft.

READ MORE: Could Brady Do It Again?

"No matter what happens with the Buccaneers' quarterback situation (and it ain't Kyle Trask, folks), let's avoid reaching for a lower-round quarterback at this slot," says USA Today. "Instead give the Bucs a dynamic slot and outside target in the person of Smith-Njigba...He'd be a remarkable addition to a receiver group who may have to make up for a lot of helium balls if things stay status quo."

Selecting the Buckeyes receiver the Bucs pass on selecting Alabama Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch and Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, among others.

View the original article to see embedded media.

READ MORE: Defensive Back Winners from NFL Scouting Combine

And they come back to address the trenches in the second round by selecting Reese's Senior Bowl standout Cody Mauch, the offensive lineman from North Dakota State.

Mauch has shown versatility in his evaluation process and could slide into either a tackle role, or guard, depending on where Tampa Bay projects him.

In an all-offensive mock draft, the Buccaneers then address the running back group by selecting Texas A&M's Devon Achane.

A curious lack of defensive additions in this mock for the Bucs, but some solid offensive players arrive for new coordinator Dave Canales to work with.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Buccaneers 'Expected' to target former No. 1 overall pick in Free Agency per NFL Insider
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Takes Shot at Jameis Winston
Tampa, FL55 minutes ago
AFC Playoff Contender dubbed as Ideal Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL17 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Pinellas man who crashed Tesla into home at 116 mph, killing 2, pleads guilty
Palm Harbor, FL3 days ago
Breaking: Bucs' Will Trade or Release Veteran Offensive Lineman
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs Preparing for New Quarterback Arrival
Tampa, FL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy