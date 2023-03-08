Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans' free agency moves will signal where they go at No. 12 overall

By Mark Lane,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHr3i_0lBoIMfD00

When a Houston Texans fan takes a look at most mock drafts, they see their favorite AFC South club using the No. 12 overall pick to take a receiver.

Whether the wideout is TCU’s Quentin Johnston or USC’s Jordan Addison, the Texans use the extra Round 1 selection obtained via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns to get their young quarterback a young receiver to grow with.

There is a question from the back of the classroom no one is answering: what if the Texans address receiver in free agency?

According to Aaron Schatz from Football Outsiders in collaboration with ESPN, the Texans should target Detroit Lions receiver D.J. Chark, who has a similar skill set to Brandin Cooks in Schatz’s view.

Chark can run both intermediate and deep routes, and he’s more of a field-stretcher than Meyers. Last season, he ranked 10th in receiving DVOA (value per play) among receivers with at least 50 targets.

If the Texans were to go this route, one would figure the Texans found a way to part ways with Cooks. Otherwise the receiving corps would be overloaded. When the Texans got to No. 12 overall, adding another wideout would also crowd the room as they would have Chark, Nico Collins, and John Metchie.

The same could be said for defensive end or cornerback. If the Texans are spending considerable salary cap dollars at one of those positions, presumably it takes them out of the running for that position in Round 1 of April’s draft.

Just like the draft, coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have to work together to identify which players have traits the Texans want.

“It’s been a very smooth transition, a smooth process,” Ryans said on March 1 at the NFL combine. “Communication has been awesome working with Nick. We see the game the same way, which is great. We see the game the same way and see players the same. It will be really nice to continue to work with him.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Panthers’ trade up to No. 1 leaves Texans picking second quarterback
Houston, TX2 days ago
AFC South news round-up: Texans stripped of pick, Jags' Ridley expresses remorse
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Nine players the Bears may draft with the No. 9 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Detroit Lions predicted to sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI2 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
Around the North: Ravens release Calais Campbell, Browns should call him
Baltimore, MD1 hour ago
TRADE! Panthers Land No. 1 Pick from Bears; Falcons Impacted?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Broncos place 1-year ERFA tender on punter Corliss Waitman
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC20 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame freshman safety granted release to play elsewhere
South Bend, IN22 hours ago
Report: Colts 'won't act out of desperation' for QB
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie set to join Eric Bieniemy with Commanders
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Falcons re-sign P Bradley Pinion to 3-year deal, per report
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy