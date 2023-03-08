Open in App
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission gearing up for spring break undercover stings

By Nina Rangel,

5 days ago
TABC agents visit hundreds of Texas retailers annually to curb sales of alcohol to minors.
This week, agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will start an annual statewide crackdown meant to keep booze out of the hands of minors during spring break.

Agents are expected to visit hundreds of bars, restaurants and stores in a bid to shut down illegal alcohol sales, including transactions with intoxicated people and those under 21. The visits will take place throughout the month and include undercover operations, according to TABC officials.


“We want alcohol retailers across the state to realize that this period before spring break is the best time to prepare your staff for the busy season ahead,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said in an emailed statement. “Train your staff to recognize the signs of a fake ID, as well as the best ways to decline a sale if you think it would break the law. Ultimately, alcohol retailers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing injury or loss of life.”

Underage drivers accounted for 575 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, including 66 fatal ones, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Selling alcohol to a minor in Texas is a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 plus up to a year in jail.  Minors who use a fake ID to buy booze also could face a class C misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine up to $500, according to TABC officials.


