Open in App
Apache Junction, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Apache Junction giving tractor to town of Eagar

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxZv7_0lBoElg600

A Case 570MXT gannon box scraper tractor purchased by the city of Apache Junction in 2007, and not used since it was replaced three years ago, is being transferred to an Arizona town that needs one.

The Apache Junction City Council on March 8 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Eagar for the transfer of a 2007 heavy duty Case 570MXT construction grade box tractor scraper.

“We last used it in 2020 because we did purchase a new John Deere gannon tractor,” Administrative Services Manager Heather Hodgman said at a Feb. 6 City Council work session. “The town of Eagar contacted us to ask us if we had any equipment that we no longer had a use for and we did let them know we did have this gannon tractor.”

The tractor that may be donated had been used for 5,871 hours and was in poor condition, according to a July 21, 2020, staff report about purchasing the 2020 gannon tractor for $106,000.

The city has transferred other vehicles to municipalities such as Miami, Superior, Kearny and Globe, Hodgman said at the Feb. 6 City Council work session.

“Smaller cities don‘t have the budgets necessarily as much as we do for some of our equipment so we’ve been generous to do the transfer of that equipment. All of our city emblems, our numbers — everything will be removed before they pick it up. So they’ll actually come to our public works yard to pick up this piece of equipment,” she said.

Councilmember Peter Heck asked if the agreement was that the equipment transferred was “as is.”

“So the flat tires and all of that, that’s up to them to deal with that,” he said.

Hodgman said that is correct.

“And I think I saw in the agreement that there’s a ‘hold harmless’ narrative wording that states that ... we can’t be held liable,” Heck said.

That is correct, Hodgman said.

“These are fun — to help other municipalities like this,” City Manager Bryant Powell said.

Richard H. Dyer can be reached at rdyer@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @rhdyer. To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Family says their father was neglected at Casa Grande nursing home
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Indian School Road in West Valley
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mesa homeowner ripped off for $5,500 by fake contractor
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 10-12
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
'Traumatized' residents of 3 Phoenix mobile home parks being forced out attend special council meeting
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Two arrested after killing of Arizona City resident early Saturday morning
Casa Grande, AZ1 day ago
Brown lemons, food on the floor among violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
I-17 crash near Black Canyon City leaves travelers stranded for hours; driver accused of impairment
Black Canyon City, AZ3 days ago
This is the Valley’s Most Expensive Home to Ever be Built
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Man in custody after leading Phoenix police, DPS on overnight pursuit
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Woman burned, 13 displaced after overnight condo fire in Mesa
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Police dog that escaped in West Valley attacked man while loose
Goodyear, AZ5 days ago
Scottsdale insurance agent triggers GOP storm
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows Phoenix officer shooting, killing man who reached for gun
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Apache Junction community pushes for change after waste pile up from illegal camps
Apache Junction, AZ8 days ago
Pregnant woman burned, 13 displaced after apartment fire in Mesa
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Arizona Freedom Caucus Calls for Removal of ‘Racist’ Scottsdale School District Superintendent Who Still Hasn’t Been Fired
Scottsdale, AZ6 days ago
Parents plead for help nearly 3 years after their son was found dead in West Valley canal
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
Last person tied to Arizona meth ring sentenced to over 5 years in prison
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Chandler BBQ restaurant uses robotics to enhance customer experience
Chandler, AZ4 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
2 women found stabbed in Mesa neighborhood
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Phoenix area school district to adopt four-day workweek for its teachers
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Suspected driver in Glendale murder was friends with victim’s sister
Glendale, AZ4 days ago
West Valley mother pleads for vandal hitting her son's memorial to stop
Surprise, AZ5 days ago
Arizona woman nearly killed by hitman hired by ex-husband
Mesa, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy