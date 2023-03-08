Apache Junction giving tractor to town of Eagar

A Case 570MXT gannon box scraper tractor purchased by the city of Apache Junction in 2007, and not used since it was replaced three years ago, is being transferred to an Arizona town that needs one.

The Apache Junction City Council on March 8 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Eagar for the transfer of a 2007 heavy duty Case 570MXT construction grade box tractor scraper.

“We last used it in 2020 because we did purchase a new John Deere gannon tractor,” Administrative Services Manager Heather Hodgman said at a Feb. 6 City Council work session. “The town of Eagar contacted us to ask us if we had any equipment that we no longer had a use for and we did let them know we did have this gannon tractor.”

The tractor that may be donated had been used for 5,871 hours and was in poor condition, according to a July 21, 2020, staff report about purchasing the 2020 gannon tractor for $106,000.

The city has transferred other vehicles to municipalities such as Miami, Superior, Kearny and Globe, Hodgman said at the Feb. 6 City Council work session.

“Smaller cities don‘t have the budgets necessarily as much as we do for some of our equipment so we’ve been generous to do the transfer of that equipment. All of our city emblems, our numbers — everything will be removed before they pick it up. So they’ll actually come to our public works yard to pick up this piece of equipment,” she said.

Councilmember Peter Heck asked if the agreement was that the equipment transferred was “as is.”

“So the flat tires and all of that, that’s up to them to deal with that,” he said.

Hodgman said that is correct.

“And I think I saw in the agreement that there’s a ‘hold harmless’ narrative wording that states that ... we can’t be held liable,” Heck said.

That is correct, Hodgman said.

“These are fun — to help other municipalities like this,” City Manager Bryant Powell said.

Richard H. Dyer can be reached at rdyer@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @rhdyer. To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.