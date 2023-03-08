Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Frank Clark

Should the Lions look to sign the former Kansas City Chief?

The Detroit Lions could benefit from adding more depth to their defensive line. With the emergence of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston as rookies, there’s plenty of optimism with regards to what this group will look like in the future.

With those two players in tow, the Lions could add even more talent to the position through free agency. Among the available options is recently released defensive end Frank Clark , who was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Clark , entering his age-30 season, is one of the league’s many cap casualties. He enters free agency for the first time since he signed with the Chiefs in 2019. He spent his first four seasons as a pro with the Seattle Seahawks.

Drafted in the second round out of Michigan in the 2015 NFL Draft, Clark enjoyed a steady second chapter of his career in Kansas City. It was there where he won two Super Bowls and set the franchise record for playoff sacks.

As he enters free agency, he’s a player who the Lions could certainly keep an eye on.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

For one, his winning pedigree could be beneficial in a big way for the Lions’ youthful roster. Having played in three Super Bowls in the last four years, Clark has made a habit of playing in big games, and could provide leadership to Detroit’s young but hungry core.

Clark has 13.5 career sacks in the playoffs during his eight-year career. This big-game production and experience is invaluable, as his leadership could help mentor the likes of Houston and Hutchinson .

However, there are other elements to consider when it comes to signing a veteran like Clark . For one, the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have signaled a dedication to the youth in the organization, as the team’s roster had just one player over the age of 30 years old in 2022.

Additionally, the Lions currently have a pair of established veterans on the roster already, with Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris both having logged at least six seasons. If the Lions were to pursue a player like Clark , it may come at the expense of making one of the veterans a cap casualty.

Clark has proven to be a big-time player in the postseason, but his regular season numbers have dwindled in recent years. He hasn’t had a double-digit sack season since 2018, which was also the last time he played a full season.

The veteran has plenty of talent still left in the tank, and was a force in this past season's playoffs. But, durability will be a concern.

Detroit cut ties with the oldest member of its defense, Michael Brockers , early in the offseason. This makes it hard to envision the Lions changing course to add another veteran on the defensive line.

As of publication, Spotrac.com estimates Clark's market value at $12.4 million , which is high considering his limited production in recent years.

Unless the Lions are able to connect with Clark on a small, team-friendly deal, Detroit would be better off passing on the veteran defensive end.