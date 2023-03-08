Open in App
Monroe, LA
Monroe duo arrested; one suspect charged for the 2022 OYO Hotel murder

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

5 days ago
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the OYO Hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. due to witnesses locating a deceased male subject in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, the caller informed police that the alleged shooters entered a hotel room after the fatal shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the deceased victim and identified him as Deontia Monroe, who was lying on the sidewalk without shoes. Officers went on to observe a male leaving a hotel room that the alleged shooters entered.

In the hallway of the hotel, authorities located the deceased victim’s shoes, two 45 ACP shell casings, and 11 spent .223 cal shell casings. According to reports, the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his arms, legs, face, and abdomen.

Officers did not find a firearm in the hotel room, but Ezekiel White and Anthony Sherman were interviewed about the shooting due to witnesses accusing the duo of being the shooters. During an officers’ interview with a witness, the witness allegedly mentioned that White came to the hotel room prior to the shooting and mentioned that he was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when the deceased victim approached the vehicle and stated, “Man you can get your a** killed f*****g with this girl.”

After White mentioned this to Sherman, Sherman allegedly encouraged White to grab his .45 ACP that was under his pillow. Once White obtained the firearm, Sherman, White, and another male known as “Tae,” exited the hotel room.

Shortly after the three subjects exited the room, witnesses heard multiple gunshots. When the remaining occupants of the hotel room exited the hotel, they located the deceased victim on the sidewalk. According to reports, the three suspects and White’s brother left the scene in a white Toyota 4Runner.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and located a Cashapp card that had the name “Zeek” on it. Detectives also located a video of the white Toyota 4Runner on Barrington Drive, where three male subjects and a female subject exited the vehicle. According to the affidavit, White was seen exiting the car with an AR-15-style rifle, and another male subject was allegedly seen holding an AR-15-style rifle.

Detectives went on to obtain videos of Sherman’s Snapchat account where Sherman is allegedly seen holding a black firearm in the hotel room. According to authorities, other people were seen holding an AR-15-style rife in the videos.

After the shooting, White and Sherman were observed entering an apartment on Barrington Drive. Witnesses advised police that the duo allegedly entered the driveway in a white SUV and entered the residence with firearms.

After residents confronted them, they seemed to be confused and walked away. Detectives discovered that the duo entered the wrong apartment after attempting to go to their friend’s home to hide their weapons.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Sherman and White were arrested. Sherman was charged with Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Resisting an Officer. Sherman’s bond was set at $75,500.

White was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Resisting an Officer.

