Mesa, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Two women found stabbed, injured in early morning Mesa incident

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago

An early morning stabbing in Mesa sent two women to the hospital.

Around 4:14 a.m., a call came in about a possible stabbing near West 6th Street and North Dobson Road, according to police. The caller said a woman had been stabbed and needed medical attention and that the assailant was still there, police said.

Officers found two injured women, one with stab wounds and another woman with what may have been cuts or stab wounds, according to police. Both women were treated on scene and sent to the hospital, police said.

"Officers are investigating to determine what occurred. At this time, officers are not looking for anyone else and this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public," read a statement from Mesa Police.

The relationship between the women is still being determined, Mesa police spokesman Det. Richard Encinas said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Two women found stabbed, injured in early morning Mesa incident

