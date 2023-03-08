Open in App
Pekin, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Will Ferrell spotted in Central Illinois

By Shelbey Roberts,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIxdi_0lBo8wfs00

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s been a confirmed celebrity sighting in Central Illinois.

Actor-comedian Will Ferrell was spotted at Maquet’s Rail House in Pekin Tuesday. A restaurant employee confirmed Ferrell was there.

The restaurant’s Facebook page also posted a picture of Ferrell at the restaurant, citing the actor was “filming on our pizza side.”

Monday, the actor-comedian was also spotted at a Walmart parking lot in Beech Grove, Indiana , alongside a production crew. Reportedly the crew shared they were filming a road trip style documentary about Ferrell.

Credit: Khylee Hardwick
Credit: Maquet’s Rail House
Credit: Mary Burress
Credit: Mary Burress
Credit: Mary Burress
Credit: Khylee Hardwick
Credit: Khylee Hardwick

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What Happened to Kyreon Lee? WMBD Anchor Welcomes Second Baby!
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
Bridge won’t displace bald eagles
Peoria, IL2 days ago
More Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois This Weekend
Peoria, IL2 days ago
UIS students to spend spring break rebuilding Florida after hurricane
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Will Ferrell Eats At Illinois Restaurant After Filming New Movie
Peoria, IL5 days ago
From Bill Krekel to Suzie Wichmann, Krekel’s Custard in Springfield’s north end is still serving up favorites
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Battle of the Bands: Illinois State Fair creates its own March Madness
Springfield, IL3 days ago
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (3/11/23)
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Peoria conflictingly ranked on list for worst cities for Black Americans to live in
Peoria, IL3 days ago
Public safety officials spark fight over Illinois bill legalizing ground sparklers
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Illinois woman in court after delivering amphetamine to inmates
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
Pillsbury Doughboy discovery inside Springfield’s Pillsbury Mills raises further questions concerning character
Springfield, IL6 days ago
Bed bugs, mold, mistreatment: Insiders describe troubling conditions at Phoenix Towers
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
Peoria 7-year-old writes book to honor his father’s memory
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Central Illinois patients still struggle to find care as Blue Cross gets hit with second fine
Springfield, IL2 days ago
City of Springfield gets new fire trucks
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Here's why this Black farmer chose Galesburg as the place to sink his roots
Galesburg, IL5 days ago
Alderman Redpath withdraws e-foil ban proposal because it is unnecessary
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield theft
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Illinois senators create bill to protect kid influencers
Normal, IL3 days ago
Enmity is thick as Springfield’s mayoral race is down to its final weeks
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Local principal chosen as finalist for Illinois’ Golden Apple Awards
Peoria, IL5 days ago
Oreana opens water survey, looking for lead contamination
Oreana, IL2 days ago
Juvenile charged for machine gun in Peoria
Peoria, IL3 days ago
Police Beat for Tuesday, March 7th, 2023
Springfield, IL5 days ago
Urbana man released on own recognizance arrested again in western Illinois
Urbana, IL6 days ago
Knox County property transfers for March 2-8, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Yates City, IL3 days ago
Victim identified in Peoria’s third homicide of 2023
Peoria, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy