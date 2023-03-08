Open in App
Colorado State
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: CU Buffs recruit Cody Williams named the No. 1 prospect in Class of 2023

By Paul Klee,

5 days ago
Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

CU Buffs fans can snooze well no matter what happens in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Cody Williams is coming.

The On3 recruiting service on Tuesday ranked Williams the No. 1 recruit in the country in the Class of 2023. Williams, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Gilbert, Ariz., signed with the Buffs in November and will be a freshman in 2023-24.

On3's scouting report: "Cody Williams has great length with broad shoulders, a very projectable frame. He has great instincts, especially on the defensive end of the floor. He is aggressive and instinctive in the passing lanes. Williams needs strength, with the added strength more explosion could come. Offensively, he has some tools across the board."

Denver Accelerated Prep star Baye Fall came in at No. 19 in On3's Class of 2023 rankings. Fall, who began his high school career at Lutheran High in Parker, signed with Arkansas.

No. 9 CU (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) meets No. 8 Washington (16-15, 8-12) in the Pac-12 tournament at 1 pm Wednesday in Las Vegas.

