Huskies Report

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHHlo_0lBo7wvL00

Our staff picks who will win the first-round matchup between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders

The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 7-11) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Championship Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Dec 22, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) drives past Stony Brook Seawolves guard Toby Onyekonwu (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, Texas Tech 71

Similar to the COVID year, West Virginia ended the regular season strong winning three of the last four games with a pair of really big wins over Iowa State and Kansas State. This year, we actually get to see how that momentum rolls into postseason play and although the record is a couple of games shy of what they were in 2019-20, this team could be a little more dangerous due to its ability to knock down shots.

As poorly as they played in the last game against Tech, I have a feeling they're going to keep that in the back of their minds and go out there ready to send a message by playing hard on both ends of the floor and on the glass.

For what it's worth, WVU is 2-1 when playing in the first round of the Big 12 tournament and has the same record when playing Texas Tech in this event. I love WVU in this one. Mountaineers get some separation midway through the second half and don't look back.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75 Texas Tech 70

In the two meetings during the regular season, the visitors came out with a win. However, the determining factor was the Mountaineers effort down the stretch.

The Mountaineers held an eight-point advantage with over eight minutes remaining in the game in both contests and won by 16 in game one and fell by six in game two.

The significant difference in the two games was rebounding holding a 16-rebound advantage in the win and was outrebounded by 11 in the loss.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. said in the press conference the Mountaineers' defensive effort in the Big 12 Championship will be the key to their success, and the way this group finished the regular season I like West Virginia's chances to get through the first round. WVU beats Texas Tech 75-70.

