Minaya Lines Up Official Visit With Miami Hurricanes

Top New Jersey offensive lineman has set an official visit to Miami.

It’s only March, but Miami has already begun to set up official visits with top prospects.

Case in point, Juan Minaya has gone ahead and announced his plans to visit the University of Miami.

Coming from Paramus (N.J.) Catholic, one of the top talent-producing football programs in the Garden State, Minaya was identified early by the Canes as someone that fits what they want.

Playing left tackle, Minaya showed the ability to overpower the opposition with his massive 6-foot-6 and 315-pound frame. Unlike many other big offensive tackles at the prep level, his kick step was more consistent based on film. Having watched his tape, it’s not surprising the Canes wanted to add him to the roster.

The biggest month of the recruiting calendar has become the month of June. With Minaya visiting the Canes on June 22, he’s going to be right in the middle of the recruiting fray. More specifically, he could be a critical piece for Miami to add to its offensive line.

The New Jersey offensive tackle would help to galvanize an offensive line unit that’s probably another recruiting class away from getting back to traditional roster numbers after signing only five players from the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes combined.

Further, Miami needs offensive tackles, especially with Zion Nelson likely heading to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minaya’s official visit to Miami was the first one he had set, so that’s a good sign for Mario Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and the Canes.

His offer list has already included Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke and Syracuse among others.

