DC News Now

Bladensburg police partners with outside agencies to curb regional crime trend

By Shennekia Grimshaw,

5 days ago

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Bladensburg Police Department is hosting its first local regional investigator’s meeting.

The department’s focus is to get agencies working collectively to address crime trends across the region. Chief Tyrone Collington says it’s a crime-fighting strategy to reduce crime and link cases.

Authorities plan to use old-school policing techniques to combat crime. During the meeting, investigators will share information about crime trends affecting communities.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 10 am-12 pm.

