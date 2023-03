The Staten Island Advance

College hoops: How to watch St. John’s and Butler in the Big East Tournament Wednesday (3-8-23) | TV, stream and time By Joe D'Amodio, 5 days ago

By Joe D'Amodio, 5 days ago

The Big East Tournament that is. One of college basketball’s best tournaments starts Wednesday with No. 8 seed St. John’s playing against No. 9 seeded ...